Suspect wanted for robbing 16-year-old girl at knifepoint on LIC subway platform: NYPD

Cops are looking for this suspect who allegedly robbed a 16-year-old girl at knifepoint at the 33rd Street-Rawson Street 7 train station. NYPD

March, 19, 2025 By Bill Parry

A 16-year-old girl was robbed at knifepoint in broad daylight at a 7 train station in Long Island City during the morning rush on Friday, March 14.

The teenager was waiting for a Manhattan-bound 7 train on the platform at the 33rd Street-Rawson Street station near LaGuardia Community College at around 7 a.m. when a stranger approached her.

Police from the 108th Precinct in Long Island City and Transit District 20 reported the offender brandished a knife and threatened her while demanding her cash. The robber forcibly removed $5, which was all the teen had before he ran out of the station onto Queens Boulevard. The teen was not injured during the encounter, police said Tuesday.

The NYPD released several surveillance images of the suspect as he was inside the station and described him as having a dark complexion with a white scarf covering his face and head. He wore a light blue jacket and what appeared to be gray softball pants with black knee-high stirrup socks and white and blue sneakers.

A reward of up to $3,500 is being offered for information that leads to his arrest.

Anyone with information regarding this robbery investigation is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or on X (the platform formerly known as Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are confidential.

Through March 16, the 108th Precinct has reported 31 robberies so far in 2025, 18 fewer than the 49 reported at the same point last year, a decline of 36.7%, according to the most recent CompStat report. Transit crimes are on the rise in the precinct, with 14 reported so far this year, five more than the nine reported at the same point in 2024, an increase of 55.6%, according to CompStat.

