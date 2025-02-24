Suspect wanted for groping 7 train passenger near Queensboro Plaza: NYPD

Feb. 24, 2025 By Bill Parry

Police from the 108th Precinct in Long Island City and Transit District 20 are looking for a groper who targeted a 25-year-old woman onboard a 7 train near Queensboro Plaza last week.

The incident occurred just before 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 20, when a stranger approached the victim in the Manhattan-bound 7 train as it passed 27th Street in Long Island City. The perpetrator allegedly touched her private area with both of his hands before exiting the train and running off along Queens Plaza South. The victim did not sustain any injuries during the encounter.

The NYPD released surveillance images of the suspect on board the subway and exiting the station turnstiles and described him as having a medium complexion with a dark beard and mustache. He was wearing a rust-colored winter jacket over a maroon hooded sweatshirt, black jeans, and dark sneakers with white soles.

Anyone with information regarding this sexual abuse investigation is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or on X (the platform formerly known as Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are confidential.

Through Feb. 16, the 108th Precinct has reported 25 felony assaults so far in 2025, five fewer than the 30 reported at the same point last year, a decline of 16.7%, according to the most recent CompStat report. Other sex crimes are on the decline in the precinct with three reported so far this year, seven fewer than the ten reported at the same point in 2024, a decrease of 70%, according to CompStat.