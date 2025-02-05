New images released of suspect in December attack on 60-year-old woman at Long Island City subway station: NYPD

Feb. 5, 2025 By Bill Parry

Two months after an unhinged robber allegedly attacked a woman in a Long Island City subway station, the NYPD released new images of the suspect and asked for the public’s help in identifying him.

Police from the 114th Precinct in Astoria and Transit District 20 are still looking for the man who was rummaging through trash cans for bottles at the 36th Street subway station on the Queens Boulevard line when he targeted a 60-year-old victim as she stood alone on the night of Thursday, Dec. 5.

The perpetrator approached her from behind and kicked her in the back and legs before pushing her to the ground and forcibly removing her bag, which contained her wallet with $130 in cash inside, police said.

The man fled the station onto Northern Boulevard near the Sunnyside Yards. EMS responded to the crime scene and rushed the victim to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center, where she was listed in stable condition.

The NYPD released new surveillance video of the suspect on Wednesday and described him as having a light complexion and a medium build. He has short black hair, a beard, and a mustache. He was last seen wearing a blue knit winter cap, a red and yellow soccer team scarf, a burgundy coat, gray shorts, and black sneakers.

A reward of up to $3,500 is now being offered for information that leads to his arrest.

Anyone with information regarding this robbery investigation is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or on X (the platform formerly known as Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are confidential.

Through Feb. 2, the 114th Precinct has reported 13 robberies so far in 2025, nine fewer than the 22 reported at the same point last year, a decline of 40.9%, according to the most recent CompStat report. Felony assaults are on the rise in the precinct, with 57 reported so far this year, 13 more than the 44 reported at the same point in 2024, an increase of 29.5%, according to CompStat.