Subway rider assaulted at Queensboro Plaza subway station in Long Island City last month: NYPD

Cops are looking for these suspects, who allegedly attacked a man inside the Queensboro Plaza subway station in Long Island City last month. Photo courtesy of the NYPD

Jan. 4, 2024 By Bill Parry

A 7-train rider was assaulted by a group of strangers while he waited on the Flushing-bound platform at the Queensboro Plaza subway station in Long Island City last month.

The 31-year-old man was standing alone at around 9:45 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 16 when he was approached by three men and a woman. After a verbal dispute, the four assailants began to punch and kick the victim throughout his body before running off in an unknown direction, police said.

The man suffered minor injuries and was transported to Mount Sinai Queens Hospital in Astoria where he was listed in stable condition.

Police from the 108th Precinct in Long Island City and Transit District 20 are still looking for the suspects.

One man is described as having a medium complexion and long hair. He was last seen wearing a black jacket, blue pants, and white shoes.

A second man had a medium complexion and was wearing a purple sweatshirt, a black ski mask, blue jeans, and multi-colored shoes.

A third man is described as having a dark complexion and was wearing a blue sweatshirt, dark-colored jeans, a black backpack and black shoes.

The woman is described as having a medium complexion and long hair. She was wearing white pants and black shoes.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website, on Twitter @NYPDTips.

