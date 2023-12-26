You are reading

Studios rent for about $2,450 in Astoria affordable housing lottery

Five affordable apartments at 26-31 3rd St. are available via lottery (NYC Housing Connect)

Dec. 26, 2023 By Christian Murray

Five units located in a new development in Astoria are now up for grabs as part of an affordable housing lottery.

The units are located in a 5-story complex located at 26-31 3rd St., in a building that will contain 16 units.

There is one studio available via the lottery that will rent for $2,431; three affordable one-bedrooms that will rent for $2,592; and one affordable two-bedroom that will go for $3,090. It is not clear what the market-rate units will rent for.

The units are for residents who earn about 130 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from $83,349 to $198,250—based on family and unit size.

The city is touting the units as having an outdoor terrace, parking spaces and a virtual doorman. Furthermore, it is offering a one-month free concession.

Units come with dishwashers, energy-efficient appliances, air conditioning, smart controls, hardwood floors and balconies. Tenants must pay for electricity. Pets are allowed up to 10 pounds.

Applicants have until Jan. 8, 2024. For more information and to apply click here.

The rents and income limits for an affordable unit at 26-31 3rd St. NYC Housing Connect

email the author: [email protected]

Featured Events

Post an Event

View All Events…

No comments yet

Leave a Comment
Reply to this Comment

All comments are subject to moderation before being posted.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Recent News
Op-Ed: Give back to your fellow New Yorker by making a blood donation this holiday season

Dec. 26, 2023 By Yadira Navarro, Director of Community and Stakeholder Relations for New York Blood Center

The holiday season is undoubtedly one of the most special times of the year in New York City. People from all over the world come to see the Christmas Tree at Rockefeller Center, walk along the window displays on Fifth Avenue and ice skate in Central Park. Beyond the lights and beautiful decorations, this is a season of giving and that spirit echoes across the five boroughs. In that vein, I am writing to ask New Yorkers to consider giving the gift of life this holiday season.

Read More
0
Burst out of your comfort zone: New things to try in the new year in western Queens

Dec. 26, 2023 By Jessica Militello

Whether you believe in making a New Year’s resolution or not, at the start of every new year, it is normal to look back and take stock of the highs and lows and think of where you would like to do better, what might make you happier, and consider what comfort zones you are ready to push out of. We all have goals and wishes that we would like for ourselves but can sometimes be unsure of where to start. Whether you would like to meet new friends, start up on a business dream, or just find a fun hobby to make you happier, here is a roundup of courses, events, and things to try in the Western Queens area for a better you.

Read More
0
Load More Articles