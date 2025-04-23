Sky Farm LIC kicks off second full season on Earth Day, expands impact on food justice and education

April 23, 2025 By Ramy Mahmoud and Queens Post News Team

On a sunny Earth Day morning, community leaders, elected officials and local students gathered on the rooftop of 37-18 Northern Boulevard in Long Island City to celebrate the second full growing season of Sky Farm LIC — a once-vacant urban farm reborn as a vital educational and food resource for Western Queens.

The farm, located atop the historic Standard Motor Products building, was originally launched in 2010 by Brooklyn Grange, the largest rooftop soil farm operator in the world.

The 43,000-square-foot farm, once the largest of its kind in New York City, was dormant for several years before the Variety Boys and Girls Club of Queens took over its stewardship in 2023. In collaboration with Brooklyn Grange and the New York Power Authority (NYPA), Variety revitalized the space into a community-focused agricultural hub.

“This farm is more than just a rooftop garden, it’s a symbol of what happens when we believe in healthy futures,” said Costa Constantinides, CEO of the Variety Boys and Girls Club of Queens. “Last year alone, we produced 4,300 pounds of fresh food — the weight of a small elephant — and 72% of that went straight to our kids.”

Variety serves more than 4,000 children annually across Queens, 75% of whom live below the poverty line. Through the Sky Farm initiative, the club offers these youth access to free, farm-fresh produce and environmental education. Students not only bring home food such as kale, carrots and tomatoes but also gain a hands-on understanding of climate, sustainability, and the importance of fresh food access in urban areas.

Farm manager Alexa Curnutte emphasized the emotional and educational value of the space. “We believe it’s vital to eat fresh food, to be in nature, and to reinvest in our spaces,” she said. “This year we’ll grow more than ever before — and reach more kids than ever before.”

Sky Farm LIC is not only a local food resource but also an outdoor classroom. Students from neighborhood schools like P.S. 151 regularly visit the farm to learn about renewable energy, photosynthesis and the science of sustainable farming. Additionally, plots on the farm have been dedicated to LaGuardia Community College’s urban agriculture program, giving students the chance to farm for college credit, a first-of-its-kind opportunity in the borough.

The transformation of Sky Farm LIC was made possible through public-private partnerships. Justin Driscoll, President and CEO of NYPA, praised the initiative as part of the state’s broader clean energy and environmental justice mission.

“It’s just so exciting to see this come to fruition,” said Driscoll. “We’re proud to support STEM and sustainability education, and it’s inspiring to watch students engage with the clean energy transition firsthand.”

Richard David, regional director of Con Edison in Queens, also highlighted the farm’s significance in the context of climate action. “I grew up as a farmer in the Caribbean, but never did I think we’d be growing food on a rooftop in New York City,” he said. “With partners like Variety, we’re not just feeding people — we’re helping protect this city for generations to come.”

Built in 1919, the Standard Motor Products building originally housed a manufacturing plant and remains an icon of industrial Long Island City. Today, it is home to a mix of commercial tenants and environmental initiatives like Sky Farm — proving how the borough’s industrial past can be reimagined for a greener future.

Walter Sanchez, president of the Variety Boys and Girls Club of Queens, concluded the event with a message about long-term community resilience. “We talk a lot about generational wealth, but what about generational mental health?” he asked. “Our kids need safe spaces, people who love them and passionate educators. This farm is one of those spaces.”