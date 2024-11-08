Senior assaulted during convenience store robbery near 108th Precinct in LIC: NYPD

Nov. 8, 2024 By Bill Parry

A stranger attacked a 70-year-old man working at a convenience around the corner from the 108th Precinct in Long Island City during the early morning hours of Tuesday, Nov. 5.

The perpetrator entered the E&I Deli & Grocery at 49-12 Vernon Blvd. at around 3:35 a.m. and stole several lighters before the senior challenged him.

The suspect punched the victim in the face and his body before running out of the store in an unknown direction, police said Thursday. The employee sustained a minor injury but refused medical attention at the crime scene.

The NYPD released surveillance images of the suspect on Thursday and described him as having a medium complexion with a thin mustache and beard. He wore a black winter hat, a black Nike sweatshirt, and black sweatpants.

Anyone with information regarding this robbery investigation is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or on X (the platform formerly known as Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.

Through Nov. 3, the 208th Precinct has reported 206 robberies so far in 2024, 16 fewer than the 222 reported at the same point last year, a decline of 7.2%, according to the most recent CompStat report. In a statistical anomaly, the numbers were reversed, with the precinct reporting 222 felony assaults so far this year, 16 more than the 206 reported at the same point in 2023, an increase of 7.8%, according to the most recent CompStat report.