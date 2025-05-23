Review Avenue industrial complex tops out in Long Island City

May 22, 2025 By Ethan Marshall

The real estate investment and operating company Innovo Property Group announced the topping off of the Review Avenue Complex, an upcoming urban industrial facility at 28-90 Review Ave. in Long Island City, within the Borden Innovation District.

Construction began on the complex toward the end of Spring 2024. The 6-story property will provide 736,000 square feet of class-A space and flexible floor plates with suites starting at 31,000 square feet.

Each level of the property provides ground-level convenience. The Review Avenue Complex is designed for up to two tenants on each warehouse floor. A 35-foot-wide ramp provides high-capacity floor loads and truck access across each floor.

With 40 x 42.5-foot column spacing and 32-foot clear heights, the Review Avenue Complex is designed to serve a multitude of uses. Other features of the complex include four freight elevators and heavy power. The building is also photovoltaic (PV) and electric vehicle (EV) ready.

“This topping off marks a significant milestone not just for Review Avenue Complex, but for the evolution of urban industrial real estate in New York City,” Innovo Property Group Founder and CEO Andrew Chung said. “This project is designed to meet the diverse needs of modern businesses while offering cutting-edge features and unparalleled access to the city’s most critical infrastructure.”

There are plenty of parking spaces and an ample amount of loading docks on each level of the property. In total, the complex is capable of accommodating up to 166 cars and 118 fleet/oversized vehicles.

Since the complex is located just off the Long Island Expressway, there is immediate access to and from Manhattan, as well as major routes serving Queens, Brooklyn and the Bronx.

The Review Avenue Complex was developed in partnership with the Urban Investment Group (UIG) at Goldman Sachs Alternatives.