Queens Night Market to conclude 2023 season with halloween spectacle

Oct. 19, 2023 By Czarinna Andres

The Queens Night Market is poised to wrap up its 2023 season with a Halloween-themed finale set to take place on Saturday, Oct. 28.

Now in its eighth year, the annual tradition promises an evening replete with costume contests and big-ticket prizes, ensuring that families and friends of all ages are in for an unforgettable night in the borough.

Since its inception in 2015, the Queens Night Market has evolved into a cherished institution that welcomes visitors from all walks of life, celebrating the diversity of Queens. The market has helped launch more than 350 new businesses within the city and has represented over 90 countries through its diverse range of vendors and their culinary offerings.

The Halloween festivities are scheduled to commence with the kids’ costume contest at 7:30 p.m., followed by the adults’ contest at approximately 8:30 p.m. Organizers are encouraging all guests and vendors to fully embrace the Halloween spirit by showcasing their most imaginative costumes.

A wide array of prizes await the lucky winners of the costume contests. Among the coveted items up for grabs are a Jeff McNeil-signed baseball from the New York Mets, exclusive VIP-suite concert tickets courtesy of Forest Hills Stadium, gift certificates to the iconic toy store Kidding Around, round trip flights provided by Delta Air Lines, $100 gift certificates from Queens Center Mall and $100 restaurant vouchers from Resorts World. Additionally, an Eli Manning-signed football, provided by Citizens, one of this season’s key sponsors, is also on the list of coveted prizes.

A panel of distinguished VIP judges will select the most outstanding costumes amidst the throng.

In recent years, the Queens Night Market has consistently drawn an impressive Halloween crowd, with around 100 costumed contestants participating annually.

The night’s entertainment lineup includes performances by DJ Katie Honan, a local champion-for-Queens; Fogo Azul, an all-women, trans and non-binary Brazilian Samba Reggae drum line based in New York City; Brass Meets World, an eight-member brass band known for its crowd-pleasing repertoire; the Texas Tango Organ Trio, a group of seasoned musicians hailing from Long Island and covering popular Halloween songs; and, last but not least, The Werners, a Filipino acoustic trio celebrated for their commanding vocal prowess.

Looking back on the season, John Wang, the Queens Night Market’s founder, expressed profound gratitude for the vendors’ resilience during a summer marked by severe rain conditions. Wang said that this summer saw several weekends where events had to be canceled due to extreme weather. Despite these disruptions, the vendors remarkably achieved record-breaking sales.

A substantial part of this season’s triumph can be directly attributed to the support of the major sponsor, Citizens, who played a pivotal role in lowering vendor fees while preserving the beloved $5/$6 price cap.

For more information about the event and updates, visit QueensNightMarket.com