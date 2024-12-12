Popular Long Island City vet shuts down after nearly two decades

Dec. 12, 2024 By Shane O’Brien

CityVet, a popular vet serving Long Island City and Astoria, will close its doors for the final time today, Dec. 12.

CityVet announced on Wednesday evening that it would permanently close 45-44 Vernon Blvd. in an Instagram post after a 17-year run in Long Island City.

The company cited “ongoing challenges and current economic conditions” for its permanent closure, thanking the local neighborhood for their support ever since CityVet opened in 2007.

“Our team is so grateful for many wonderful years of serving the pets in our community,” CityVet said in a post on Instagram.

“Unfortunately, due to ongoing challenges and current economic conditions, we have made the difficult decision to permanently close City Vet, effective Thursday, December 12th.”

CityVet will no longer see any appointments after Dec. 12 and asked any clients to call or email with any queries they may have.

The company said it was eager to assist people in making the transition to a new vet. All records kept at CityVet will be transferred to the Murray Hill Pet Hospital. Clients will also be able to refill prescriptions at the Murray Hill Pet Hospital once their pet is an established patient and has seen a veterinarian.

The vet said on Instagram that all calls and emails to CityVet after Dec. 12 will also be forwarded to Murray Hill.

“Our staff is ready to help you transfer services to our wonderful partner facilities,” CityVet said. “For continued services, we suggest visiting our friends at Murray Hill Pet Hospital.”

CityVet also said anyone with rewards on their Yourgi app can still redeem them at other vets in the Yourgi system. The app features a network of vets in the city and allows clients to see their pet’s appointment history, manage pet records, book appointments and earn rewards.

“We will miss all our amazing clients, and we wish you all the best,” CityVet said.