Police searching for man who slugged senior woman on E train near Queens Plaza subway station

May 25, 2023 By Zach Gewelb

Police are searching for the man who punched an elderly woman head on board a a Manhattan bound E train approaching the Queens Plaza subway station in Long Island City earlier this month.

Authorities say that the 69-year-old victim was on the E train at approximately 12:50 p.m. on May 19 when she was approached by an unknown man. The man, unprovoked, then punched the woman in the head before fleeing at the Queens Plaza subway station to parts unknown, police said.

The woman suffered minor injuries and was transported to NewYork-Presbyterian Queens Hospital, where she was listed in stable condition.

Police on May 24 released surveillance video and images of the suspect.

He is believed to be between 30 and 40 years old and has a light complexion. He is approximately 6 feet tall with a slim build and was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black sweatpants and black sneakers.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at crimestoppers. nypdonline.org, on Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential.