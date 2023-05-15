Police search for man behind shooting in Sunnyside last week

May 15, 2023 By Julia Moro

Police are searching for an unidentified individual who discharged a firearm multiple times toward a 36-year-old male victim’s vehicle in Sunnyside last week.

Police from the 108th Precinct reported on Friday, May 12, at approximately 11:05 p.m., several rounds struck a vehicle at 42-02 Queens Blvd. The debris from the shots also struck the victim and a 65-year-old female, causing minor injuries, according to authorities. A 71-year-old male fell while attempting to avoid the gunfire, causing minor injuries.

According to reports, the shooter fled the location in a vehicle traveling southbound on 42 Street. All victims were treated at the scene for their injuries.

The individual is described as a man with dark complexion who is approximately 30 to 40 years old and about 5 feet 10 inches tall. He has a heavy build and a beard, police said. He was last seen wearing a black baseball cap, black shirt, black shorts and black slippers.

Witnesses described the vehicle as a gray four door van missing hub caps on the rear wheels and missing a rear bumper.

Anyone with information regarding this incident can call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (747812). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at crimestoppers. nypdonline.org, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential.