Police release video of two suspects wanted for firing gun near Murray Park in Long Island City: NYPD

March 31, 2023 By Michael Dorgan

Police have released video of two suspects wanted for allegedly firing a gun in broad daylight near Murray Park in Long Island City last week.

The suspects, who are both male, discharged a firearm multiple times at the intersection of 11th Street and 45th Avenue at approximately 3:25 p.m. on March 21, according to police.

The intersection is located at the northwest corner of Murray Park, where police say numerous people were present when the gunshots rang out. There is a basketball court situated at this corner of the park.

Police say the suspects were working in concert when the gun was fired. They then fled the scene on foot, with the video footage capturing them running along a sidewalk.

It is unclear who or what the alleged perpetrators were targeting. There were no reported injuries or property damage as a result of the incident.

The suspects are described as having dark complexions with thin builds. They were both last seen wearing black winter jackets and blue face masks.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at crimestoppers. nypdonline.org/, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential.