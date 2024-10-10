Plans announced for long-delayed project to transform LIC underpass into open space

Oct. 10, 2024 By Shane O’Brien

Council Member Julie Won has announced plans for the long-delayed “Long Island City Ramps” project, which aims to transform a gritty area under the Queensborough Bridge ramps into 50,000 acres of public land and park space.

LIC Ramps aims to address a lack of open space in Court Square by converting two parcels of land underneath the road ramps that lead to the Queensborough Bridge into recreational areas and green space for the local community.

The two ramps converge above Jackson Avenue.

The proposal, which would cost an estimated $7.95 million, includes plans for a 17,000-acre lot on Dutch Kills Street, currently being used by a DOT contractor for roadside parking, and an adjacent 33,000-acre NYPD School Safety parking lot. Unlike the DOT lot, the majority of the NYPD parking lot is not covered by the Queensborough Bridge ramps, providing a large area with plenty of sunlight.

The city first committed to the LIC Ramps project in 2018 and has now agreed to move forward with it after six years of delays.

Designed by Studio V, the LIC Ramps proposal includes spaces for a playground, dog run, seating, an urban grove and an outdoor ball court. It also includes plans for a flexible art space, bike racks and other public amenities.

Design and construction of the open space will amount to $3.1 million of the $7.95 million estimated total of the project, with an additional $2.4 million required for maintenance of the space for a 15-year term. The remaining $2.45 million will go toward the construction of the space’s dog run and playground.

American Lions, a joint venture between the Lions Group and Fetner Properties, will provide $5.5 million of the total funding, while Friends of Dutch Kills Open Space has applied for a grant to address the $2.45 million funding gap for the playground and dog run. Additional funding will be raised through donations.

Won said the project is long overdue and will help to address the lack of open space in the local community.

“After six long years and tireless community advocacy, the LIC Ramps project will finally fill the need for parks and public green space in Court Square,” Won said. “It is vital that our neighbors have walkable, modern, and safe outdoor spaces in their own communities.”

Laura Rothrock, president of Long Island City Partnership, described LIC Ramps as an innovative milestone for the neighborhood.

“By transforming underutilized space in Court Square into a vibrant community hub, this project will deliver new recreational and gathering spaces for residents, employees, and visitors alike,” Rothrock said in a statement.

Anatole Ashraf, chair of Community Board 2, called on city agencies to work with the local community and ensure that the project comes to fruition.

“The LIC Ramps is a vital project in reclaiming our public spaces to serve the LIC community. We’re very close to making it a reality, provided all city agencies work with the community to get it over the finish line,” Ashraf said.

The LIC Ramps project is set to be put to Community Board 2 for review during the CB2 meeting on Oct. 10.