Pink-haired woman sought for knifepoint robbery of taxi driver in Dutch Kills: NYPD

June 5, 2025 By Bill Parry

Police from the 114th Precinct are still looking for a woman who allegedly robbed a cabbie at knifepoint in the Dutch Kills section of Long Island City and gave him a beating last month.

The 68-year-old taxi driver was in front of 23-10 41st Ave., a block north of Queensboro Plaza, just before 6 p.m. on Sunday, May 4, when the suspect got into the victim’s vehicle and pulled out a knife, police said Wednesday.

She threatened the cabbie with the knife and demanded his property. When he was slow to comply, the perpetrator allegedly punched and kicked the driver multiple times before forcibly removing an undetermined amount of cash before getting out of the taxi.

She was last seen traveling westbound on 41st Avenue toward 21st Street. The victim was not injured during the robbery.

The NYPD released surveillance video that shows the victim in the cab and described her as having a dark complexion with pink-dyed hair and several facial piercings. She wore a black hooded sweatshirt, light-colored shorts, and white sneakers.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or on X (the platform formerly known as Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are confidential.

Through June 1, the 114th Precinct has reported 68 robberies so far in 2025, 64 fewer than the 132 reported at the same point last year, a decline of 48-5%, according to the most recent CompStat report. Felony assaults are on the rise in the precinct with 261 reported so far this year, 28 more than the 233 reported at the same point in 2024, an increase of 12%, according to CompStat.