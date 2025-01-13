You are reading

Permits filed for new 8-story mixed-use building, across from the Dutch House in LIC

37-22 30th St. in Long Island City. Photo via Google Maps

Jan. 13, 2025 By Ethan Marshall

Permits have been filed for the construction of an 8-story mixed-use building at 37-22 30th St. in Long Island City.

The property, situated between 37th Ave. and 38th Ave., is across from the Dutch House, an eight-story rental building completed in 2022. The proposed development would rise 70 feet and encompass 20,642 square feet of space. Of this, approximately 17,640 square feet would be allocated to residential use, providing 14 units that are likely to be condos, given the average unit size of 1,260 square feet. The remaining 3,002 square feet would be dedicated to manufacturing space.

In addition to the residential units and manufacturing space, the development would also feature a cellar and seven enclosed parking spaces. The 36th Avenue and 39th Avenue subway stations, which both service the N and W trains, are close to the property.

The applications were submitted by Arthur Klansky of Ashlar Mechanical Corp. The architect of record is John Sunwoo of Palette Architecture LLC.

There have not yet been any demolition permits filed yet. An estimated completion date for the construction has not been announced yet either.

email the author: news@queenspost.com

