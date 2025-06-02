Osteria Brooklyn in Long Island City offers skyline views and seasonal Italian fare

June 2, 2025 By Jessica Militello

As longer days and warm summer nights set the stage, there’s no better time to savor authentic Italian cuisine paired with sweeping waterfront views in Long Island City.

Since expanding to Queens in December 2023, Osteria Brooklyn @ LIC, located at 1-50 50th Ave., has offered just that and more. The restaurant boasts stunning views of the Manhattan skyline and a menu of traditional Italian dishes crafted by Chef Raffaele Solinas, bringing the flavors of Italy to one of Queens’ most scenic dining spots.

“It’s a beautiful setup,” said Chef Solinas. “You can see the blue umbrella, the orange color of the building, which are our signature colors. We also have a gelato cart lined up with people during the weekend.”

Osteria Brooklyn first opened its flagship location in Clinton Hill, Brooklyn, in 2020. Chef Raffaele Solinas, a lifelong culinarian who began honing his craft in his native Sardinia, brought decades of experience to the venture. After moving to the U.S. nearly 30 years ago, Solinas helped launch a number of successful restaurants across the city, including LIC favorites like Maiella and American Brass. When the opportunity arose to expand Osteria to Long Island City, it offered the ideal setting to introduce a refined Italian dining experience with stunning outdoor seating and skyline views.

“The atmosphere is really an Italian restaurant with the Tuscan colors,” said Chef Solinas. “We change the menu four times a year—we’re not local farm to table, but we’re focused on seasonal food. Like in Italy, if we don’t have a tomato in January, we don’t have a tomato.”

Osteria Brooklyn @ LIC features a wide-ranging menu that includes popular entrées such as branzino al forno, lobster and mushroom risotto, handmade pizzas, and house-made pastas. For dessert, guests can enjoy Nutella panna cotta, tartufo, and fresh gelato prepared in-house daily. The spacious interior combines sleek, upscale design with warm hospitality, while the outdoor seating area, nestled on a peaceful LIC street, offers a standout experience with breathtaking views of the Manhattan skyline.

For the summer season, Osteria Brooklyn @ LIC is refreshing its menu with lighter fare, including signature salads and crudo dishes that are perfect for warm-weather dining. Guests can also drop by to enjoy the restaurant’s charming gelato cart, sip seasonal cocktails, and soak in the laid-back yet elegant atmosphere.

Looking ahead, Chef Solinas revealed that the brand is planning to open a third location near Bryant Park by the end of 2025, with more details to come. In the meantime, diners can savor the best of summer right in Long Island City—whether it’s a full meal or a casual visit for drinks and dessert, all set against one of the most picturesque backdrops in the city.

“You won’t find a view like this anywhere else,” said Chef Solinas. “For us, this is the perfect location—beautiful, peaceful, and the ideal place to share great food with great company.”