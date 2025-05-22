New bites and brews in Astoria and LIC: The latest in Queens dining

May 22, 2025 By Jessica Militello and Shane O’Brien

There is always something new to taste, try, or toast to in Astoria and LIC. These neighborhoods continues to thrive as a culinary destination, with new restaurants, cafés, bakeries and markets opening at a steady clip. Whether you’re in the mood for a classic Italian sandwich, halal Thai-Malay cuisine, or Brazilian sweets and coffee, the ever-expanding food scene in these neighborhoods offers something for every palate.

Here’s a look at some of the newest and soon-to-open establishments that are adding to the flavor of the borough.

Massi’s NYC

29-09 Broadway, Astoria

@massisnyc

Massi’s brings traditional Italian sandwich-making to Astoria with a menu that includes vodka chicken parm, eggplant parm, and Italian combos—all served on house-made semolina sourdough. The shop avoids seed oils and fries everything in beef tallow. Don’t skip the dirty fries, topped with any sandwich filling of your choice.

Off City

32-11 Broadway, Astoria

@offcity_astoria

With tropical cocktails, a selection of tapas, and a lively atmosphere, Off City is a great spot for happy hour or a weekend catch-up with friends. It’s a stylish and casual addition to Broadway’s nightlife.

Bela Aurora Café

32-30 Steinway St., Astoria

@belaauroracoffee

718-255-1265

Bela Aurora recently opened its doors on Steinway Street, serving freshly brewed Brazilian coffee and traditional sweets like Brigadeiro and bem-casado. The café also offers savory Brazilian snacks and sandwiches in a cozy, welcoming environment.

Bar Parioli

35-01 Ditmars Blvd., Astoria

@botterestaurants

718-360-9472

A sister concept to Botte on Broadway, Bar Parioli brings Roman-style brick oven pizzas, skirt steak tagliata, and a range of small plates and fresh pasta dishes to Ditmars Boulevard. It’s a refined Italian dining experience with a neighborhood feel.

Ayam

40-13 35th Ave., Long Island City

@ayam.nyc

Ayam offers a unique menu of halal Thai and Malay cuisine, featuring dishes like nasi lemak, steamed chicken rice, and pad Thai, alongside drinks like iced Bandung and Thai cream soda. Opened in late April, it’s one of the few spots in NYC blending these two Southeast Asian traditions under one halal banner.

LIC Food Hall (Coming Soon)

27-17 42nd Rd., Long Island City

@licfoodhall

A new food hall is on its way to Long Island City, promising a curated mix of vendors including Hunan Noodle, U Ni Rice, Taipei Hang, Pho Vital The Vietnam House, and more. The official opening date next month is yet to be announced, but buzz is already building for this diverse and dynamic new space.

Meri’s Bakeshop Café

23-14 Ditmars Blvd., Astoria

@merisbakeshop

Replacing the bistro and wine bar Vintage, Meri’s Bakeshop Café brings a taste of Greece to Ditmars Boulevard. The café serves traditional pies, cakes, and pastries made with meraki—a Greek word for doing something with soul and passion—using recipes passed down through generations.

Mediterranean Mini Market

24-18 Ditmars Blvd., Astoria

@mediterranean_mini_market

Mediterranean Mini Market stocks a variety of goods from Greece, Morocco, Egypt, Yemen, and beyond. The market also carries Mexican and Latin fare, as well as fresh juices and a signature Araisi smoothie made with mangoes and dates.

Melt n Dip

33-04 Ditmars Blvd., Astoria

@meltndip.ny

This popular dessert brand, known for crepes, waffles, and ice cream drizzled with rich Belgian chocolate, opened a new location on Ditmars Boulevard. It joins a dessert-heavy stretch of the block, already home to Van Leeuwen and Bianco Nero Gelateria.

Krave It

35-16 Ditmars Blvd., Astoria

@krave_it

Krave It, the Queens-based pizza and sandwich favorite, opened a new Ditmars location (after delays pushed back its opening). Known for over-the-top creations like grilled cheese pizza and steak truffle slices, the brand already has a devoted following from its Bayside and 30th Avenue locations.

Whether you’re looking to try something bold and new or indulge in comforting classics, Astoria and Long Island City continue to evolve with fresh culinary energy—making the neighborhood one of New York’s most exciting places to eat and explore.

*This story first appeared in the May Astoria/LIC Community Resource Guide.