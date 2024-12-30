You are reading

New 9-story mixed-used building slated for Crescent Street and 43rd Avenue intersection in Long Island City

25-08 43rd Ave. Via Google Maps

Dec. 30, 2024 By Ethan Marshall

Permits have been filed for the construction of a new 9-story mixed-used building at 25-08 43rd Ave. in Long Island City. The site, which was previously occupied by an auto repair shop and private parking space, is set to be transformed into a modern residential and commercial development.

Located between Hunter Street and Crescent Street, the proposed development would stand 119 feet tall and yield a total of 26,846 square feet of space. The vast majority of the square footage would be dedicated to residential use, with 26,646 meant for 39 residential units, compared to 200 square feet for commercial space. With the residential units having an average unit scope of 683 square feet, they would most likely be rentals.

A cellar is another planned feature for this development. There are currently no plans to add accessory parking. However, the development is located just three blocks away from the Queensboro Plaza subway station, which services the 7, N and W trains.

The owner behind the applications is Yong Chen of Central Realty LIC LLC. The architect of record is listed as being INOA Architecture.

Demolition permits were already filed for this development in September 2024. However, an estimated date for completion of the project has not yet been provided.

 

email the author: news@queenspost.com

Featured Events

Post an Event

View All Events…

No comments yet

Leave a Comment
Reply to this Comment

All comments are subject to moderation before being posted.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Recent News
DNA testing identifies Queens cold case victim after 33 years: DA

The victim in a Queens cold case homicide has finally been identified more than three decades after her body was discovered in a grassy area along the Cross Island Expressway near Cambria Heights in August 1991, Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz announced Monday.

Advanced DNA testing revealed the body of the murder victim, found with her ankles bound with a cord and covered with a large wooden board, was Judy Rodriguez, who was reported missing by her family shortly after being last seen on Jan. 23, 1991, at her daughter’s first birthday party.

Read More
0
Burglary crew sought for targeting drugstores in five different Queens precincts: NYPD

Police from five Queens precincts are looking for a pair of burglars who targeted independent mom-and-pop drugstores from Fresh Meadows to Astoria throughout December.

The two men allegedly broke into three drugstores in three different neighborhoods in a half-hour during the morning of Sunday, Dec. 15. While one stood guard outside a drugstore at 63-09 39th Avenue in Woodside, his partner broke through the glass front door at 5:50 a.m. Police from the 108th Precinct reported that he removed $400 in cash before leaving.

Read More
0
Load More Articles