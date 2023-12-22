MTA details weekend service changes for in January, as works continues on Queensboro Plaza station

Dec. 22, 2023 By Ben Brachfeld and Christian Murray

Weekend subway commuters will see a host of temporary changes to their commute next month as the MTA continues accessibility renovation work at the Queensboro Plaza station.

Queensboro Plaza, in Long Island City, is one of the busiest stations in Queens, with service from the N, W, and 7 lines. It is currently undergoing major construction work to become accessible for people with disabilities, adding two new elevators.

The work in January includes the construction and casing of the elevator shaft, roofing, and cab for the lift between the mezzanine and the platform, plus new fire alarm and CCTV systems.

Service changes will be in effect in January from 11:59 p.m. on Fridays through to 5 a.m. on Mondays, concluding the weekend of Jan. 27.

7 trains will only operate between Flushing-Main Street and 74th Street-Broadway, and will not run to and from Manhattan.



N trains in Queens will operate as a shuttle service between Astoria-Ditmars Boulevard and 39th Avenue, and will not run to and from Manhattan.



Meanwhile, E trains will operate on the R line between Queens Plaza and 34th Street-Herald Square.

42nd Street shuttle trains will operate all night.

In addition, F trains will operate on the E line between 47th-50th Streets-Rockefeller Center and Jackson Heights-Roosevelt Avenue, part of existing track replacement work that has been ongoing since August and is scheduled to be complete in the first quarter of 2024.

F shuttle trains will run between Lexington Avenue-63rd Street and 21st Street-Queensbridge each weekend except Jan. 6, when they’ll be replaced by shuttle buses.

E and R trains will see a boost in service frequency, running at 8-minute headways instead of the normal 12 seen on weekends, the MTA says.

Free shuttle bus service will be available between:

Queens Plaza and 74th Street-Broadway (7 line)

Queens Plaza and Vernon-Jackson Boulevard (7 line)

Queens Plaza and 39th Avenue (N line)

34th Street-Hudson Yards and Times Square (7 line, nights only)

Roosevelt Island and either Lexington Avenue-63rd Street or 21st Street Queensbridge (F line, only Jan. 6-8)

The Long Island Rail Road will cross-honor fares paid with a MetroCard or OMNY for trips between Penn Station or Grand Central and Flushing, Mets-Willets Point, or Woodside.