Motorized scooter driver dies in collision with school bus in Long Island City: NYPD

April 21, 2023 By Zach Gewelb

A 43-year-old man who was riding on a motorized scooter died in a collision with a school bus in Long Island City on Thursday, April 20, according to authorities.

According to an investigation by the NYPD Highway District’s Collision Investigation Squad, a 54-year-old man was driving a 2017 Ford Transit 350 yellow school bus and heading eastbound on Queens Boulevard at approximately 5:21 p.m. when he collided with the scooter operator, who was traveling southbound on Jackson Avenue. The scooter operator was ejected from the scooter and thrown to the ground.

Police from the 108th Precinct responded to a call regarding the collision and found the scooter operator lying on the roadway with head trauma. EMS arrived at the scene and transported the man to New York-Presbyterian Weill Cornell Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead. His identity is being withheld pending proper family notification, police said.

The operator of the school bus remained at the scene and was not injured, police said.

There have been no arrests and the investigation remains ongoing.