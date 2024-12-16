Morgan Stanley hosts Long Island City middle school students for hands-on STEM education

Dec. 16, 2024 By Shane O’Brien

A number of students at a Long Island City middle school visited a Morgan Stanley office earlier in December to experience a day in the life of New York City finance professionals.

The students, who are members of a coding club at PS/IS 78 Q, the Robert Wagner School, visited Morgan Stanley’s office at 750 7th Ave. in Manhattan on Friday, Dec. 6, as part of an end-of-semester celebration.

The students are part of New York Edge, a non-profit that provides a range of school-based after-school and summer programming. New York Edge, the largest provider of after-school programming in the city, aims to bridge the opportunity gap among students by providing them with programs designed to improve academic performance, self-confidence, and leadership skills.

Middle school students at PS/IS 78 Q have collaborated with Morgan Stanley volunteers through New York Edge throughout the year, learning the fundamentals of programming.

Students teamed up with Morgan Stanley volunteers to learn how to use tools such as Scratch, a high-level, block-based visual programming language and website developed primarily for children as an educational tool, and imagiCharm, a STEM education coding toy for children that teaches students Python, the most popular text-based programming language.

Students showcased their work at the end-of-semester celebration earlier in December and experienced a day in the life of a finance professional. They also received a brief introduction to the stock market and enjoyed some free pizza and refreshments to round off the day.