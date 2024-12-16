You are reading

Morgan Stanley hosts Long Island City middle school students for hands-on STEM education

PS/IS 78 Q students at Morgan Stanley's 7th Avenue office for last week's end-of-semester celebrations. Photo: New York Edge

PS/IS 78 Q students at Morgan Stanley’s 7th Avenue office for last week’s end-of-semester celebrations. Photo: New York Edge

Dec. 16, 2024 By Shane O’Brien 

A number of students at a Long Island City middle school visited a Morgan Stanley office earlier in December to experience a day in the life of New York City finance professionals.

The students, who are members of a coding club at PS/IS 78 Q, the Robert Wagner School, visited Morgan Stanley’s office at 750 7th Ave. in Manhattan on Friday, Dec. 6, as part of an end-of-semester celebration.

The students are part of New York Edge, a non-profit that provides a range of school-based after-school and summer programming. New York Edge, the largest provider of after-school programming in the city, aims to bridge the opportunity gap among students by providing them with programs designed to improve academic performance, self-confidence, and leadership skills.

Photo: New York Edge

Middle school students at PS/IS 78 Q have collaborated with Morgan Stanley volunteers through New York Edge throughout the year, learning the fundamentals of programming.

Students teamed up with Morgan Stanley volunteers to learn how to use tools such as Scratch, a high-level, block-based visual programming language and website developed primarily for children as an educational tool, and imagiCharm, a STEM education coding toy for children that teaches students Python, the most popular text-based programming language.

Students showcased their work at the end-of-semester celebration earlier in December and experienced a day in the life of a finance professional. They also received a brief introduction to the stock market and enjoyed some free pizza and refreshments to round off the day.

email the author: news@queenspost.com

Featured Events

Post an Event

View All Events…

No comments yet

Leave a Comment
Reply to this Comment

All comments are subject to moderation before being posted.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Recent News
City debunks drone reports over LaGuardia after real emergency unfolds in Queens skies

As drone hysteria swept from New Jersey across the Hudson River to New York City on Thursday night, fueled by online reports of nearly a dozen large drones spotted over Queens, a genuine emergency unfolded in the skies above the borough.

The Port Authority and Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) confirmed that a flight out of LaGuardia Airport earlier in the evening was forced to make an emergency landing at JFK Airport after a bird strike blew out an engine on the aircraft.

Read More
0
Load More Articles