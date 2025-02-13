Materials for the Arts in LIC launches Young Designers program to empower the next generation of fashion talent

Feb. 13, 2025 By Shane O’Brien

Materials for the Arts (MFTA), a creative reuse center and exhibition space in Long Island City operated by the NYC Department of Cultural Affairs, has announced the launch of its Young Designers program.

This initiative, in partnership with the BK Style Foundation, offers talented young designers, aged 18 to 25, the unique opportunity to access an array of MFTA supplies while receiving support to further their careers in fashion.

Participants in the program will receive a stipend, immersive workshops, mentorship, guided tours, and a professional photoshoot, along with the chance to showcase their collection at Fashion Week Brooklyn. In addition, they will have unlimited access to free supplies from MFTA’s extensive warehouse, which houses materials for creative projects.

MFTA, located at 33-00 Northern Blvd., is New York City’s largest reuse center. It supports nonprofits, public schools, city agencies, and arts programming. Each year, MFTA collects over 1.5 million pounds of supplies, which it provides to member organizations free of charge.

Now in its second year, the Young Designers program is designed to help emerging talent in New York City pursue successful, well-paying careers in the fashion industry.

Mayor Eric Adams noted that over 100,000 people are employed across thousands of businesses in New York’s fashion scene, stating that the Young Designers program presents emerging designers with the materials and support they need to launch their careers.

“We are excited to see the ambitious, innovative designs that come out of this year’s program and help create the next Ralph Lauren or Vera Wang,” Adams said in a statement.

MFTA Executive Director Tara Sansone said the Young Designers program will help young designers contribute to the vibrant, dynamic cultural scene that makes New York City unique.

“While there are many grants and residencies available for artists in New York City, we recognize that opportunities for emerging fashion designers can be limited, especially outside of academic settings,” Sansone said in a statement.

MFTA said the Young Designers program equips emerging talent with valuable career training, emphasizing sustainability in fashion and providing unlimited access to the MFTA’s 35,000 square foot space in Long Island City. Successful applicants will receive access to all of the MFTA’s donated supplies, including fabrics, buttons, beads, and trim donated by local businesses and high-end designers.

They will also have access to more unique MFTA finds, such as vintage microfilm, leather from Southwest Airlines, movie and television props, electronics, and craft materials.

MFTA’s Young Designers program also provides a $500 stipend to participants supported by MFTA’s non-profit partner. The program culminates with the opportunity to showcase the sustainable collection made with MFTA supplies at BK Style Foundation’s Fashion Week Brooklyn .

Interested applicants must complete the application by Monday, Feb. 24.

Cultural Affairs Commissioner Laurie Cumbo said the program will help young designers “hit the ground running” in the fashion industry by expanding young people’s access to work experiences in the cultural community.

“The creative sector is a signature industry in our city, and this initiative is one way we are making sure that young people from all backgrounds have opportunities to work in this exciting arena,” Cumbo said in a statement.