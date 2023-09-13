Man slugged unconscious outside mosque in Long Island City: NYPD

Sep. 13, 2023 By Michael Dorgan

Police are looking for a suspect who punched a man unconscious outside a mosque in the Dutch Kills section of Long Island City on Friday, Sept. 8.

The suspect entered The Islamic Center of Bosnia and Herzegovina, a mosque located at 37-46 Crescent St. within the 114th Precinct, at around 6:45 a.m. and got into a verbal dispute about money with the 42-year-old victim, cops said.

The victim escorted the alleged assailant outside of the mosque, where the suspect slugged him in the face with a closed fist, causing him to fall to the ground and go unconscious, according to police.

The suspect fled the scene on foot southbound on Crescent Street to parts unknown, the NYPD said.

The victim was transported to Mount Sinai Queens in stable condition, where he was treated for physical injuries to his face.

The suspect is described as a male with a dark complexion and a goatee. He is believed to be between 25 to 35 years old and was last seen wearing a white T-shirt and black shorts.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/, on Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential.

There have been 337 reported felony assaults in the 114th Precinct so far this year, down 4.5% compared to the same time last year, according to police data.