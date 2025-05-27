Man in black suit sought for 7 train stabbing in Long Island City: NYPD

May 27, 2025 By Rob Pozarycki and Queens Post News Team

Detectives are searching for a sharply dressed suspect who allegedly stabbed a 7 train rider late Saturday night at the Hunters Point Avenue subway station in Long Island City.

The incident occurred around 11:05 p.m. on May 24 on the mezzanine level of the station, located near 21st Street and 49th Avenue, according to the NYPD.

Police said the suspect approached a 26-year-old man and stabbed him in the stomach before fleeing the scene. The motive for the attack remains under investigation, and it is not yet clear if the victim and suspect knew each other.

The NYPD released surveillance images of the suspect on Monday afternoon. He is seen wearing sunglasses, a black suit with a matching shirt and tie and carrying a Five Below shopping bag as he walked through the station turnstile.

Despite being wounded, the victim refused medical attention at the scene, police said.

The case is being investigated by the 108th Precinct and NYPD Transit District 20.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on X (formerly Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.