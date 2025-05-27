You are reading

Man in black suit sought for 7 train stabbing in Long Island City: NYPD

Detectives are on the hunt for this man, accused of stabbing a subway rider late on the night of May 24, 2025.
Photo courtesy of NYPD

May 27, 2025 By Rob Pozarycki and Queens Post News Team

Detectives are searching for a sharply dressed suspect who allegedly stabbed a 7 train rider late Saturday night at the Hunters Point Avenue subway station in Long Island City.

The incident occurred around 11:05 p.m. on May 24 on the mezzanine level of the station, located near 21st Street and 49th Avenue, according to the NYPD.

Police said the suspect approached a 26-year-old man and stabbed him in the stomach before fleeing the scene. The motive for the attack remains under investigation, and it is not yet clear if the victim and suspect knew each other.

The NYPD released surveillance images of the suspect on Monday afternoon. He is seen wearing sunglasses, a black suit with a matching shirt and tie and carrying a Five Below shopping bag as he walked through the station turnstile.

Despite being wounded, the victim refused medical attention at the scene, police said.

The case is being investigated by the 108th Precinct and NYPD Transit District 20.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on X (formerly Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.

email the author: news@queenspost.com

Featured Events

Post an Event

View All Events…

No comments yet

Leave a Comment
Reply to this Comment

All comments are subject to moderation before being posted.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Recent News
Kaufman Astoria Studios weathers industry slowdown while looking toward a creative future in Queens

Amid a nationwide slowdown in film and television production, Kaufman Astoria Studios remains a cornerstone of Queens’ cultural and economic identity. While production has dipped across the country due to industry-wide budget cuts and last year’s dual Hollywood strikes, Kaufman Astoria President and CEO Hal Rosenbluth remains optimistic about the long-term health of New York’s production landscape—and confident in the studio’s deep roots and legacy.

“Kaufman was rocking,” Rosenbluth said, reflecting on the studio’s post-pandemic surge in 2021. “Everybody who was working in the ecosystem of the industry was doing great, but we realized that it was not necessarily a sustainable model.”

Read More
0
Load More Articles