Man hospitalized after jumping in front of 7 train at Hunters Point Avenue subway station in Long Island City

March 25, 2023 By Zach Gewelb

A 29-year-old man was hospitalized after jumping in front of a northbound 7 train at the Hunters Point Avenue station in Long Island City on Friday, March 24.

7 trains are running with extensive delays in both directions after emergency teams responded to a person who was struck by a train at Hunters Point Av. 7 trains have resumed making regular stops between Queensboro Plaza and 34 St-Hudson Yards. — NYCT Subway (@NYCTSubway) March 24, 2023

Authorities say that the man jumped in front of the 7 train as it entered the station at approximately 4:30 p.m. on March 24.

The man was transported to Cornell Hospital in serious, but stable condition, police said.

An NYPD spokesperson said the man was not the victim of a crime and an investigation is ongoing.