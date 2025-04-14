Long Island City YMCA celebrates 25 years of service to Western Queens

April 14, 2025 By Queens Post News Team

The Long Island City YMCA marked its 25th anniversary on Thursday, April 11, with a celebration at its Queens Boulevard location in Long Island City, recognizing the organization’s impact on the Western Queens community since its founding in 1999.

The event brought together YMCA staff, current and former leadership, members of the YMCA Board of Managers, elected officials, and local partners. It included award presentations, cultural performances, and a reflection on the branch’s decades of service.

Members of the Long Island City Board of Managers in attendance included Heather McManus, Patrick O’Reilly, Justin Martinez, Sabrina Snyder, Matthew Lawrence, Roque Rodriguez, and Will Lara.

Leadership past and present from the branch were also recognized, including Kendall Charter, Luis Quinones, Jay Cruz, Sabrina Snyder, Mohinder Rana, Michael Keller, and Dennis Tortora.

Paula Kirby, Managing Director of Plaxall, Inc., was honored for her contributions to the community and longtime support of the YMCA.

Champlain Hudson Power Express (CHPE) was also recognized at the event. Peter Rose accepted the award on behalf of CHPE, alongside Matt Lawrence, Chair of the Long Island City YMCA Board of Managers.

Performances were held by the Manhatitlan Mexican Folkloric Dance Group in partnership with the Queensboro Dance Festival.

Attendees included Council Member Julie Won, Queens Deputy Borough President Ebony Young, YMCA staff members, and community partners.

The Long Island City YMCA provides a wide range of services to the local community, including youth programs, fitness and wellness activities, family services, and transitional housing support. The branch is part of the YMCA of Greater New York, the city’s largest private youth-serving organization.

The event also served as a platform to highlight ongoing collaborations between the YMCA and local stakeholders dedicated to supporting Long Island City’s diverse and growing population.