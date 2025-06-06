Long Island City principal arrested for allegedly groping two teachers over the course of a year: NYPD

June 6, 2025 By Bill Parry

A veteran principal at a Dutch Kills high school was arrested by detectives from the Queens Special Victims Squad late last month and booked at the 112th Precinct in Forest Hills for allegedly fondling two of his teachers, repeatedly, for nearly a year.

William Bassell, 66, was taken into custody at the Academy of American Studies on the morning of Tuesday, May 27, and arraigned in Queens Criminal Court on May 28, on a complaint charging him with forcible touching and five counts of third-degree sexual abuse.

Between July 23, 2023, and June 6, 2024, inside the school at 40-11 28th St. in the Dutch Kills section of Long Island City, Bassell allegedly groped two women on the faculty by grazing his hand over their inner thighs without consent, according to the criminal complaint.

During one incident, on June 6, 2024, as his victim was getting out of her car, Bassell allegedly stood in front of her, preventing her from leaving, and grazed his hand against her neck and her breast, over the clothing, without her consent.

Following his arrest, Bassell was reassigned, but a spokeswoman for NYC Public Schools could not provide additional details on the matter.

“We do not tolerate inappropriate behavior of any kind, and we take these allegations very seriously,” the spokeswoman said. “While we cannot comment on the specifics of this situation, we are addressing the matter urgently.”

Bassell was arraigned before Queens Criminal Court Judge Sharifa Nasser-Cuellar, who released him on his own recognizance without bail. Bassell was ordered to return to court on July 24.