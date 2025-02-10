Long Island City Partnership to host first Black History Month event at MoMA PS1 Tuesday

Feb. 10, 2025 By Shane O’Brien

The Long Island City Partnership (LICP) will host its first-ever Black History Month event at MoMA PS1 Tuesday evening, featuring a panel discussion on the lasting impact of the neighborhood’s Black community.

The event, co-hosted by LICP, MoMA PS1, and the office of Queens Borough President Donovan Richards, will take place at MoMA PS1 at 22-25 Jackson Ave. from 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 11. It will feature a panel discussion, networking, and guided tours of Ceremonies Out of the Air: Ralph Lemon, showcasing over 60 works by this acclaimed Black artist.

Longtime community advocate Bishop Mitchell Taylor, ex-NFL player Aaron Weaver and Information Technology High School Principal Jean Woods-Powell will join Deputy Borough President Ebony Young for the panel discussion on Tuesday evening.

Melanie Okuneye-Williams, Corporate and Institutional Partnerships Lead at LIC-based workforce training non-profit Pursuit, and Rodney “Hurricane” Carter, co-founder of Trend Dispensaries, will also take part in the panel discussion.

LICP said the upcoming Black History Month event is about “connection,” bringing together those who live, work, or have strong ties to LIC and Western Queens to celebrate its rich legacy. The event also aims to explore the opportunities ahead for the Black community, especially for business owners, workers and entrepreneurs in the area.

The Partnership said participants can expect a thought-provoking discussion on the contributions of LIC’s Black community and the professionals, entrepreneurs, and businesses shaping its future. They will also have an opportunity to connect with fellow professionals, business owners, and local leaders while also receiving an exclusive look at MoMA’s new Ralph Lemon exhibition.

Ceremonies Out of the Air: Ralph Lemon comprises dance, drawings, photographs, sculpture, paintings and video throughout the museum’s expansive third-floor galleries, alongside a simultaneous program of live works staged in a dedicated performance space.

Admission to the event is free, but anyone wishing to attend the Black History Month celebration must RSVP in advance.