Long Island City’s Noble LIC hits sales milestone, welcomes first residents

Jan. 21, 2025 By Queens Post News Team

The newly developed condominium residence in Long Island City’s Dutch Kills neighborhood, Noble LIC, has made significant strides since its December 2024 announcement of surpassing 60% sales.

As of January, 16 homes have officially closed, with an additional 12 closings scheduled, and tenants have begun moving in, marking a major milestone for the project.

The building, located at 27-09 40th Ave., launched sales in May 2024, and received its temporary certificate of occupancy in December, allowing buyers to begin settling into their new homes.

Noble LIC features 46 residences, including studio, one-bedroom, and two-bedroom units, each designed with high-end finishes, private outdoor spaces, and in-unit washer-dryers.

Building amenities include a fitness center with an adjoining 940-square-foot terrace, a pet spa, a residents’ lounge, and two landscaped rooftop spaces—one spanning 3,160 square feet with a BBQ station and the other a second-floor terrace. Onsite garage parking, personal storage, and bicycle parking add to the convenience of urban living.

Patrick W. Smith, whose team at The Corcoran Group is the exclusive sales agent for Noble LIC, praised the swift progress of the development. “It’s exciting to see Noble LIC transform from a project to a thriving community as residents begin moving in. The diverse layouts, competitive price points, and amenities continue to draw strong interest,” Smith said.

Located just two blocks from Queens Plaza on a quiet tree-lined street, Noble LIC offers easy access to major cultural attractions such as MoMA PS1, Sven Park, Gantry Plaza State Park, and Hunter’s Point South Park, as well as an array of dining options. Multiple nearby subway lines—including the 7, N, W, E, M, R, and G trains—further enhance its appeal by providing convenient access to the rest of New York City.

The development team, led by 40th Ave Dutch Kills Realty LLC and its affiliate First Elite Management Corp., envisioned Noble LIC as a harmonious blend of luxury and functionality. “With well-designed layouts, extensive amenities, and an unbeatable location, Noble LIC continues to deliver on its promise of an exceptional living experience,” said Gus Vorillas and Tony A. Raouf in a joint statement.

Smith, who has worked in Long Island City’s real estate market since 2006, emphasized the importance of strategic planning. “From the initial design to marketing and sales execution, every detail was planned to meet the needs of today’s buyers.”