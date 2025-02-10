Long Island City couple launches local gym equipment repair service for Queens

Feb. 10, 2025 By Shane O’Brien

A Long Island City couple has launched a new gym equipment repair and maintenance company, offering residential and commercial gyms throughout Queens an opportunity to make speedy repairs to malfunctioning equipment.

Husband and wife Elvis Rodricks and Harshi Patel, who have lived in Long Island City for around 15 years, became franchisees for the New Jersey-based company A.E.S. Fitness last month after spotting a gap in the local market.

Self-described “gym rats,” Rodricks and Patel were inspired to launch a Long Island City-based gym repair company because of the long delays in repairing equipment at their residential gym.

“I’m on the board of my own building and it’s been tough just trying to get people to come in and repair some of the equipment in the past,” Rodricks said. “Finding a good tech is one thing, but then having them with a quick turnaround for an appointment is another thing. We’d have to wait for at least three weeks for somebody to come in.”

Rodricks added that equipment repair companies would charge “unscrupulous” fees to repair equipment, including up to $150 for travel to Queens.

“I think we were really missing somebody local here in Western Queens to service this area because everybody seems to be coming out from New Jersey or Long Island, and we just felt something was missing,” Rodricks said.

“We’re part of the community,” Rodricks added. We want to get great feedback, positive feedback. Being part of the same neighborhood that we work in, and having them as clients, it’s a different joy.”

Rodricks and Patel said they have been working with Retro Fitness and Planet Fitness gyms across Western Queens since launching A.E.S. in Long Island City last month. At the same time, they have also worked with several residential buildings in the borough.

They also outlined their ambition to become a neighborhood service for local gyms, stating that they waive any travel fees typically associated with equipment repair companies.

A.E.S. Fitness’s new Long Island City branch has a team of four technicians and also installs equipment at gyms across the borough. Rodricks said the company would sit down with gym operators and recommend equipment based on budgetary restrictions, sourcing both new and used gym equipment depending on a gym’s budget.

Patel encouraged anyone interested in working with A.E.S Long Island City to contact Erodricks@aesfitness.com or Hpatel@aesfitness.com.

*This story first published in the February issue of Boro Magazine.