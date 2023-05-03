Nearly 1,000 runners have signed up for the annual LIC Waterfront 5K event this June

May 3, 2023 Staff Report

Nearly 1,000 people have signed up to participate in this year’s LIC Waterfront 5K, with the event expected to sell out.

The Hunters Point Parks Conservancy (HPPC) is hosting the 8th annual rain-or-shine 5K for both runners and walkers. The event will take place on Saturday, June 3, at 9 am.

The event includes the popular Shibley Day Camp children’s dashes for kids ages 2 to 9, which takes place along Center Boulevard. The children’s dashes immediately follow the conclusion of the run by the 5K starting line.

The event is presented by the HPPC in partnership with two local running groups—the Woodside-Sunnyside Runners and Run LIC, and LIC Post is the media partner.

The event has proved popular over the years, given the waterfront backdrop and how it represents the beginning of summer. Most years, about 1,500 people participate.

“Thousands of runners have experienced the beauty and excitement of running through the streets and parks of LIC, and we look forward to many more joining us on June 3,” said Rob Basch, President of HPPC.

Tickets are available now for $25 for adults and $15 for children. Registrants receive a limited-edition race t-shirt and swag bag, with name-customized bibs for children and adults who register by May 20th.

All proceeds from the event will go to the HPPC to help the organization take care of the community parks, trees and natural areas.

To register or to volunteer for the 5K and Kids Dashes, click here. People who are unable to run/walk on race day but still wish to donate can do so by visiting the HPPC site here.

Sponsorship opportunities are still available, please email [email protected].