You are reading

Nearly 1,000 runners have signed up for the annual LIC Waterfront 5K event this June

LIC Waterfront 5K in 2022 (Photo: Alex Lopez)

May 3, 2023 Staff Report

Nearly 1,000 people have signed up to participate in this year’s LIC Waterfront 5K, with the event expected to sell out.

The Hunters Point Parks Conservancy (HPPC) is hosting the 8th annual rain-or-shine 5K for both runners and walkers. The event will take place on Saturday, June 3, at 9 am.

The event includes the popular Shibley Day Camp children’s dashes for kids ages 2 to 9, which takes place along Center Boulevard. The children’s dashes immediately follow the conclusion of the run by the 5K starting line.

LIC Waterfront Kids Dash in 2022 (Photo: Alex Lopez)

The event is presented by the HPPC in partnership with two local running groups—the Woodside-Sunnyside Runners and Run LIC, and LIC Post is the media partner.

The event has proved popular over the years, given the waterfront backdrop and how it represents the beginning of summer. Most years, about 1,500 people participate.

“Thousands of runners have experienced the beauty and excitement of running through the streets and parks of LIC, and we look forward to many more joining us on June 3,” said Rob Basch, President of HPPC.

Tickets are available now for $25 for adults and $15 for children. Registrants receive a limited-edition race t-shirt and swag bag, with name-customized bibs for children and adults who register by May 20th.

All proceeds from the event will go to the HPPC to help the organization take care of the community parks, trees and natural areas.

To register or to volunteer for the 5K and Kids Dashes, click here. People who are unable to run/walk on race day but still wish to donate can do so by visiting the HPPC site here.

Sponsorship opportunities are still available, please email [email protected].

LIC Waterfront 5K 2022 (Photo: Alex Lopez)

 

email the author: [email protected]

Featured Events

Post an Event

View All Events…

No comments yet

Leave a Comment
Reply to this Comment

All comments are subject to moderation before being posted.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Recent News
Young boy fatally shot by cop 50 years ago honored at South Jamaica intersection

Rarely does a street co-naming ceremony provide a cathartic moment for some of the city’s most potent leaders, but that is precisely what occurred in Southeast Queens on Friday.

Mayor Eric Adams and City Council Speaker Adrienne Adams delivered remarks at Calvary Baptist Church in South Jamaica before political leaders, clergy, criminal justice reformers, and members of Clifford Glover’s family as they unveiled a new street sign at the intersection of Guy R. Brewer Boulevard and 112th Road where, a half-century earlier, a 10-year-old Black boy was shot and killed by a white NYPD undercover officer.

Read More
0
Load More Articles