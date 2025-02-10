LIC Waterfront 5K returns in June for 10th anniversary, registration now open

Feb. 10, 2025 By Shane O’Brien

The Hunters Point Parks Conservancy (HPPC) will host its tenth annual 5k race at the Long Island City waterfront this June.

The annual event, which sold out with over 1,800 runners and walkers in 2024, will take place at 9 a.m. on Saturday, June 7, and is open to both runners and walkers, including those with strollers.

The event will also feature the traditional Children’s Dash events along Center Boulevard immediately following the conclusion of the 5k, with the dash events open to children aged 2-9.

The LIC Waterfront 5k has sold out in each of the last three years, prompting organizers to expand the 2025 event to 2,000 participants for the first time ever.

The starting line will be at the intersection of Center Boulevard and Borden Avenue, with the race kicking off at 9 a.m. Participants will go through the commercial district on Vernon Boulevard all the way over to Queensbridge Park and then loop back to the starting line by passing through Gantry Plaza State Park and along Hunters Point South Park. The race is a rain-or-shine event and has been steadily growing in popularity since it was launched ten years ago.

HPPC, a nonprofit organization that helps maintain and activate the waterfront parks, said the event has become one of the best days of the year in Long Island City.

HPPC President Rob Basch praised the thousands of participants who have made the race special over the past decade, stating that the annual 5k helps to promote a healthy lifestyle among the local community.

“The thousands of runners and walkers that have participated over these last 10 years have seen the best of Long Island City and hopefully have been inspired to continue to lead a more healthy lifestyle. We look forward to seeing everyone on June 7th to once again make this day special,” Basch said in a statement.

Proceeds from the 5k will support HPPC in its ongoing work to enhance and advocate for the parks and green spaces of Long Island City. Last year’s event helped the HPPC bring more than 220 free events to the waterfront parks throughout 2024.

Local running groups, Woodside-Sunnyside Runners and RUN LIC, are lending their support as well.

Woodside-Sunnyside Runners said in a statement that the group is proud to partner with HPPC for the event once again, describing the 5k as a “great opportunity for all to experience this growing neighborhood and incredible public space right in our own backyard”.

“Our local parks are essential to community wellness, and we couldn’t be happier to highlight all the great work HPPC does by supporting them in our favorite 5K race,” Woodside-Sunnyside Runners said in a statement.

Sabrina Chin, one of the leaders of RUN LIC, said the group is already “counting down the days” until June 7.

“We can’t wait to be out there cheering, volunteering, running, and celebrating post-race in likely our biggest year yet. The race is a great opportunity for our neighbors and kids alike to try out their first race, chase a goal time, or just come out and enjoy the day on the waterfront,” Chin said.

“The park is such an integral part of our neighborhood and we encourage everyone to come out and support, since all funds go towards the park’s amazing programming.”

Media support is coming from LIC Post, a division of Schneps Media.

Tickets are available now for $30 for adults and $20 for children, with prices increasing by $5 after Earth Day (April 22). Last year’s run hit capacity despite adding 200 more runners from 2023, so participants are encouraged to register early.

Registrants receive a limited-edition race t-shirt and swag bag, with name-customized bibs for children and adults who register by May 15, while supplies last. Medals will be presented to the fastest three male, three female, and three non-binary runners of the 5K, and ribbons will be awarded to children who take part in the Dashes. 5K race results will be available online, with photographs and video of participants crossing the finish line.

For more information or to register for the 5k or Children’s Dashes, click here.