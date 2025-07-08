You are reading

LIC luxury tower 1 Queens Plaza South refinanced for over $158 million

1 Queens Plaza South in Long Island City. Rendering courtesy of SLCE Architects.

July 8, 2025 By Ethan Marshall

A 45-story luxury apartment tower in Long Island City has secured $158.2 million in refinancing, according to an announcement by Natixis Corporate and Investment Banking.

The floating-rate loan was provided to refinance 1 Queens Plaza South, a 391-unit residential building located at 23-10 Queens Plaza South. Designed by SLCE Architects and completed in 2017 by Property Markets Group, the tower is fully market-rate and benefited from a 15-year 421-a tax abatement when construction wrapped.

The deal was arranged by Lawrence Britvan and Michael Straw of CBRE’s New York City office, in coordination with Stonehenge NYC, the property’s management firm.

Amenities available to residents of 1 Queens Plaza South include a rooftop pool, two rooftop terraces, a fitness center that also features a professional rock-climbing wall, a yoga room, a game room with a billiards table, multiple lounges, a library, co-working spaces, a children’s playroom, a communal kitchen, a fireplace, an elevator, a 24/7 attended lobby and on-site valet service.

The rooftop pool at 1 Queens Plaza South. Rendering courtesy of SLCE Architects.

One of the rooftop terraces. Rendering courtesy of SLCE Architects.

The fitness center. Rendering courtesy of SLCE Architects.

The fitness center also features a professional rock-climbing wall. Rendering courtesy of SLCE Architects.

The game room. Rendering courtesy of SLCE Architects.

Rendering courtesy of SLCE Architects.

The library. Rendering courtesy of SLCE Architects.

One of the co-working spaces. Rendering courtesy of SLCE Architects.

Rendering courtesy of SLCE Architects.

All four corners of the tower provide its residents with views of Manhattan. In addition to being within close proximity to the Hunter’s Point South Ferry stop, the tower also has several subway stations nearby. These include the Queensboro Plaza station, which services the 7, N and W trains, the Queens Plaza station, which services the E, M and R trains, the 21st Street-Queensbridge station, which services the F train, the 39th Avenue station, which services the N and W trains, the two Court Square stations, which service the G and 7 train respectively, and the Court Square-23rd Street station, which services the E and M trains.

There are bus stops close to 1 Queens Plaza South for the Q39, Q63, Q66, Q67, Q69, Q100, Q101, Q102, Q103 and B62 lines. Other notable features in the area include MoMA PS1, Queensbridge Park, Dutch Kills Green, the Dutch Kills Playground, the Murray Playground, Community School 111Q Jacob Blackwell, the Oliver Wendell Holmes Intermediate School, Apex Technical School and LaGuardia Community College.

