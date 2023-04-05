LIC high school robotics team seeks community support for championship journey

April 5, 2023 By Ethan Marshall

The Queens Technical High School robotics team, the RoboTigers, has set up a GoFundMe to cover the cost for traveling and competing in the 2023 FIRST World Championship.

The GoFundMe was set up after the RoboTigers earned the chance to compete in the championship, which is scheduled to take place in Houston, Texas, from April 19-22.

The team ended up qualifying for the FIRST World Championship by winning the Impact Award at the Long Island No. 2 regionals, as well as the competition at the New York Tech Valley Regional.

As of April 5, the GoFundMe has raised $1,570 with a targeted goal of $10,000. According to the GoFundMe page, it is estimated that the total cost to cover the flights and hotel accommodations for all 29 students on the robotics team as well as three mentors would add up to approximately $39,500. The school has only been able to secure $5,000 in funding due to school budget rules.

“With spring break approaching on Thursday and everything needing to be approved by our school before, we are on a tight timetable of either making this happen or forfeiting our opportunity to compete on a world level,” the RoboTigers said on the page. “We appreciate any support you can provide.”

Since the RoboTigers formed on Jan. 7, students have dedicated more than 8,000 hours to the team. Some of their work includes the creation of a new pit and their competitive robot, ReRe. Through their work on the robotics team, the students feel as though they have been able to spark change in their community by shifting the culture of STEM to be more accessible and inclusive.