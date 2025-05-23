LIC dispensary to host infused mocktail competition with local bars on June 5

May 23, 2025 By Jessica Militello

If you’re more into Mary Jane than Bloody Mary, then you’ll want to mark your calendar for the neighborhood’s first-ever Infused Mocktail Battle Royale—hosted by Trends LIC dispensary and featuring some of Long Island City’s most beloved bars.

Set to take place on Thursday, June 5, from 6–9 p.m. at 27-25 44th Dr., the event will showcase both infused and non-infused mocktails crafted by popular local spots including Dutch Kills Bar, The Infamous LIC, JACX and CO, Jungly, and Record Room. Attendees will get to sample each bar’s original concoction before casting their vote for the top creation.

Founded in April 2024 by Queens natives Rodney Carter Jr. and his brother Brandon, Trends LIC is the first Black-owned adult-use cannabis dispensary in Long Island City. More than just a retail space, Trends serves as a hub for wellness, creativity, and community engagement. A portion of proceeds from the business supports causes such as combating homelessness, aiding LGBTQ+ individuals, supporting people impacted by AIDS and helping formerly incarcerated individuals reintegrate into society.

Trends also hosts yoga classes, comedy nights, and cultural events—creating a welcoming space to unwind, connect, and learn. Proceeds from the Mocktail Battle Royale will benefit the Queensboro Dance Festival, a nonprofit that brings free dance performances, classes and workshops to neighborhoods across the borough.

Tickets are $30 if purchased by June 1 and $35 for general admission. Each ticket includes two pours from each participating bar (10 total), a vote for your favorite mocktail, exclusive in-store discounts during the event, and select products sponsored by Ayrloom NY. The bartender with the most votes will walk away with a prize-filled tote bag courtesy of Trends.

The fun event will also feature music by DJ Elephantglasses, dance performances, and raffle prizes, providing the perfect pre-weekend evening out with friends or enjoying the vibes on your own.

To purchase a ticket or learn more about the event, click here.