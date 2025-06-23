LaGuardia students celebrate graduation at college’s 53rd Commencement Ceremony

June 23, 2025 By Shane O’Brien

More than 2,000 LaGuardia Community College students celebrated their graduation at the college’s 53rd Commencement Ceremony Friday morning, which toasted the resiliency of LaGuardia’s student body.

Kenneth Adams, president of LaGuardia Community College, also celebrated increased enrollment, improved grades and increased participation in extra-curricular clubs at Friday’s commencement ceremony.

“2025 has been a good year for LaGuardia, and you’re the evidence: Enrollment is up, grades are up, participation in sports and clubs is way up, fundraising is up,” Adams told the 2,031 students who graduated Friday morning.

Adams told graduating students that they will always be welcome back at LaGuardia Community College, regardless of what careers they elect to pursue.

“Back during your first semester, I wanted you to start thinking about what you’re going to do after LaGuardia. And today, you graduate,” he said. “No matter what you do next, after this ceremony, you will become a LaGuardia alum.”

Queens Borough President Donovan Richards told graduates that the education they have received at LaGuardia puts them in a “great position to make a positive difference in our society.”

“I see a brighter future ahead for our borough, city, state, nation, and world,” Richards said Friday morning.

State Sen. Kristen Gonzalez, meanwhile, praised graduates for balancing their studies with work or other commitments.

“Some of you were caring for children, parents, or both at the same time. And you did it in the middle of a world that often feels like it’s moving faster than we can catch up to. But you pushed through and now you’re here. This is your accomplishment, so take a breath and be present. This moment belongs to all of you,” Gonzalez said Friday.

Assembly Member Claire Valdez said listening to the stories of graduating students was “humbling” and a reminder of the importance of public education.

“The doors it (public education) opens for our young people, the benefits for our communities, the lives that are changed—every dollar invested in public education returns dividends in ways we can see and sometimes in ways we can’t. Today was a powerful tribute to its impact,” Valdez said.

Graduates at Friday’s commencement ceremony represented 83 countries around the world, with 55% of all graduates born outside the US. Several graduates spoke about the importance of resiliency, transformation and perseverance, including Nancy Avila, 46, a Colombian immigrant and mother of four, who earned her Associate of Arts in Early Childhood Education.

Avila completed her degree while working as a home attendant and will now continue her education at York College. She said Friday that she plans to pursue a master’s degree in education.

Meanwhile, Jonathan Machado, 33, a former professional chef, spoke of how he turned to science after the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted the restaurant industry. He earned an Associate of Science in Biotechnology and will transfer to Hunter College to study Bioinformatics. Machado praised LaGuardia staff for their support during his time at the college.

“They helped me realize it’s okay to ask for support—and that I can achieve whatever I set my mind to,” Machado said.