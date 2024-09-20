LaGuardia Community College receives $4.5 million for facility upgrades from CM Won

Sept. 20, 2024 By Czarinna Andres

LaGuardia Community College received a significant funding boost on Thursday, Sept. 19, when Council Member Julie Won presented President Kenneth Adams with a check for $4.5 million.

The funding, allocated by the New York City Council, is earmarked for essential upgrades to the Long Island City college’s Shenker Hall cooling system and repairs to the campus pool.

“We are grateful to Council Member Julie Won and the New York City Council for the $4.5 million that will enable us to make critical repairs and upgrades to our college facilities,” said President Adams. “Our students are working hard to complete their certificates and earn their degrees, and we want to make sure they get to do so in facilities that are as safe and up-to-date as possible.”

The allocation includes $2.5 million specifically for replacing Shenker Hall’s aging cooling tower and chiller, along with $2 million dedicated to repairing the college’s swimming pool.

“Investing in CUNY has been one of my top priorities,” stated Council Member Won. “Since taking office, I’ve invested $7.5 million in LaGuardia’s capital and infrastructure improvements.”

Shenker Hall, which opened in 1971, is the main building of the college and houses classrooms, labs, offices and various community facilities. The existing cooling system has been plagued by chronic failures, and replacement parts for the outdated equipment are no longer available. The new system, set to improve energy efficiency by 50%, will adhere to standards set by the American Society of Heating, Refrigerating and Air-Conditioning Engineers (ASHRAE) and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).

“The upgrades to Shenker Hall will ensure our students can pursue their degrees in a safe and comfortable environment,” Adams added.

The LaGuardia pool, part of the college’s Aquatics Center, has also faced deterioration over the years. The $2 million in funding will address urgent maintenance needs, including roof leaks and poor air circulation. “This facility is essential for our community, where many have learned to swim and exercise,” Adams noted.

Construction for both projects is slated to begin in 2025, with completion expected by early 2027.