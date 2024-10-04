La Pet House is making tails wag with grooming, boarding, and doggy daycare in Long Island City

Oct. 4, 2024 By Jessica Militello

Furry friends in the neighborhood have a new business to drool over with the grand opening of La Pet House in Long Island City.

The shop officially opened its doors over the summer, and with services like grooming, boarding, and doggy daycare, the space is a welcome addition to pet owners in the neighborhood looking for a caring and friendly staff to watch after their four-legged pals.

“[Their dogs] are part of their family, and we treat the dogs like they are part of our family,” said one of the store’s owners, Luis Aristizabel. “Customers leave their dog here because they believe in us and trust in us.”

La Pet House is run by three owners, including Aristizabel, his wife, Carla Velasquez, and their longtime friend, Stefania Villada. The three of them have lived in Astoria for 15 years and first met when Villada brought her dog to Aristizabel for grooming. Over time, she became close friends with the couple, and their combined love for animals inspired them to open a place together. Aristizabel has nearly two decades of experience in dog grooming, from working for other pet grooming businesses to branching out on his own, especially after the pandemic shut businesses down. The trio often mused about opening their own space but finally made the decision to go for it last April. They quickly found a space available in Long Island City, and in just a few months, they opened up shop in the community.

“One day, we met up, and we started talking about what would happen if we opened our own business, and we started dreaming, and the dream came true,” said Aristizabel.

Presently, La Pet House offers services such as a full grooming service, which includes a deep spa wash, facial, and haircut, as well as a blowout, nail trim, ear cleaning, sanitary cut, and a face trim and pad trim. Their prices vary based on a dog’s overall size and weight, and customers can also opt for just a bath or haircut if they don’t want to get the full grooming. With Aristizabel’s extensive years in grooming, he strives to learn each dog’s individual personality and needs while working with them.

“Every year, you learn different things, but the dogs are teaching you how well you do,” said Aristizabel.

“Breeders have a root for different breeds, but the dogs teach you how you do, and you learn how to handle the dogs.”

Their dog daycare offers a full or half day, drop-off for just a couple of hours, and relief walks. Boarding is offered at various prices based on dog size per night. According to Villada, dogs are never kept in cages for boarding, and throughout the day, they have the chance to roam and play with other dogs or simply lounge and relax.

“They’re never alone; there’s always someone here, and we always keep in touch with [the owners] and send videos,” said Villada.

Whether they are there for a day of grooming or boarding overnight, the trio considers each dog a pack member. Staff regularly sends updates to their owners to make sure they get to hear how their pets are doing throughout their visit, as well as to ease any concerns. As they get settled into their new space, they may also add dog walking to their list of services, but for now, the owners prefer to let the neighborhood get more acquainted with them and their business.

“We say that we show up for everything,” said Aristizabel. “Give us a try-if they want, they can stay here during grooming sessions, because it’s new for them. It’s better to get to know how we’re doing here.”

Pet owners can find La Pet House at 11-11 44th Road #1 in Long Island City. The shop is open Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 7 p.m., and on Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. La Pet House is closed on Sundays. For more information or to schedule an appointment, customers can call (347) 782-0106 or visit lapethousecorp.com.

*This story first published in the October issue of BORO Magazine.