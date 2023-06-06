You are reading

Koeppel Hyundai celebrates newly renovated facility in Long Island City

Newly renovated Koeppel Hyundai located at 34-54 44th St. in Long Island City. (Photo by Adrian Childress)

June 6, 2023 By Julia Moro 

Over 125 guests attended the grand opening of the Koeppel Hyundai on Friday, May 19, celebrating its newly renovated facility at 34-54 44th St. in Long Island City.

“The Koeppel Auto Group Family has served the automotive needs of New Yorkers since 1937,” read a statement from the Koeppel Auto Group. “The Koeppel organization remains vibrant and excited about the future. We will continue to provide exemplary service for both our existing and growing customer base as we did for the last 85-plus years. We are looking forward to maintaining a safe, clean and friendly environment for our expanding Koeppel Family.”

Customers buying a car (Photo by Adrian Childress)

Grand opening event at Koeppel Hyundai in Long Island City. (Photo by Adrian Childress)

Over 125 guests attended the grand opening celebration. (Photo by Adrian Childress)

Photo by Adrian Childress

