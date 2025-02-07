Popular Irish TV personality Paddy Cullivan returns to NYC for one-night-only performance in March

Feb. 7, 2025 By Colum Motherway

While touring the United States, Irish TV personality and musical maestro Paddy Cullivan will make his highly anticipated return to New York City with a one-night-only performance of his critically acclaimed show, ‘I Can’t Believe It’s Not Ireland!’ at the New York Irish Center on March 12.

This will be Cullivan’s first appearance in the city in a decade, and it promises to be an unforgettable evening that blends humor, history, and predictions for Ireland’s future.

Known to Irish audiences for his musical contributions to ‘The Late Late Show’ with Ryan Tubridy, Cullivan has become a household name for his unique ability to blend music, comedy, and history into one seamless performance.

He played a key role in the show’s house band, the Camembert Quartet for over a decade. Though he stepped away from the nightly gig in 2019, Cullivan’s charm and wit continue to be felt in the Irish entertainment landscape. His latest venture, ‘I Can’t Believe It’s Not Ireland!’, is a multi-media one-man show that explores the fascinating possibilities for a united Ireland in 2032.

The show, which started touring in Ireland in 2024, takes audiences on a thrilling journey into the future of Ireland to take a look at what it would be like for a unification with Northern Ireland.

Combining elements of satire, comedy, and historical analysis, Cullivan paints a picture of what a united Ireland might look like—spanning political, social, and cultural realms. His use of artificial intelligence further enhances the experience, as he feeds historical facts into an AI program to generate predictions of Ireland’s future.

While his predictions may seem bold, they are ultimately heartfelt and inspiring, leaving audiences with a sense of optimism about the future.

Cullivan’s signature style of historical entertainment has garnered critical acclaim in Ireland. The ‘Galway Advertiser’ called the show “exceedingly witty, often funny, and incredibly informative.” The ‘Irish Daily Mirror’ described it as “satirical and surreal with an ultimately sincere message.”

This performance, filled with Cullivan’s original songs, historical insights, and comedic observations, is not to be missed.

‘I Can’t Believe It’s Not Ireland!’ continues Cullivan’s passion for blending history with entertainment. Since 2016, he has crafted a series of “historical entertainments” to mark key moments in Irish history. His previous works include ‘The 10 Dark Secrets of the Irish Revolution’ (2016), ‘The 10 Dark Secrets of 1798’ (2018), ‘The Murder of Wolfe Tone’ (2021), and ‘The Murder of Michael Collins’ (2021), each of which has been well-received by audiences for their depth of research and unique presentation.

Cullivan, who hails from Galway, has always had a deep connection to both his Irish roots and his American heritage. His mother, a New Jersey native, emigrated to Ireland to marry his father from Cavan, making Cullivan, in his words, a “backwards Irish-American.”

His unique perspective on Irish-American identity and history adds a layer of depth to his performances, allowing him to bridge the cultural gap between the two countries.

The New York Irish Center, located at 1040 Jackson Ave. in Long Island City, will serve as the venue for this special performance. The Center, now amid its 20th anniversary season, is a cultural hub in Queens that hosts over 100 events each year, celebrating the Irish diaspora and welcoming other cultural communities.

It is the perfect setting for a night of Irish history, humor, and music. Located just seven minutes from Grand Central Station on the 7 Train, the Center is easily accessible for anyone looking to experience this one-of-a-kind show.

For those eager to secure a spot at this unique performance, tickets are available for $30 here. The show will begin at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, March 12, 2025.

Cullivan’s U.S. tour starts in San Francisco on Feb. 28 and will conclude in Port Jefferson, NY, on March 14, making the LIC performance a key stop on his journey. With his captivating blend of history, music, and humor, Cullivan is sure to leave a lasting impression on all who attend.