Take flight: iFLY Indoor Skydiving officially opens in Long Island City July 19

July 8, 2025 By Jessica Militello

Get ready to take flight with the official grand opening of iFLY Indoor Skydiving on Saturday, July 19.

The event will feature an array of family-friendly activities to welcome Western Queens to the gravity-defying facility.

The new space, located at 10-20 Borden Ave., in Long Island City, is the latest expansion for the world leader in indoor skydiving. The event, which begins at 11 a.m. and lasts until 5 p.m., will have activities like face painting, an ice cream bar, balloon twister, door prizes, iFly instructor air shows, and more fun at the day-long event.

iFLY has expanded to 20 locations throughout the U.S since its inception 25 years ago. The innovative space provides guests with the thrill of being in the air without having to take the jump out of an airplane tens of thousands of feet in the air. Whether guests are interested in dipping their toes in the skydiving experience before stepping onto a plane or just want to try something fun and different, the new facility provides a perfect activity with friends and family, or a unique date idea.

The LIC location first soft-launched in March 2024. Its official grand opening celebration is free and open to the public, offering guests the chance to tour the space, watch live demonstrations by instructors, enjoy complimentary snacks, and experience the facility firsthand.

For those who are interested in getting in the air, flight experiences will be available that day as well as any upcoming days based on booking availability.

The exciting new venue joins a list of businesses and restaurants constantly opening in the ever-expanding Western Queens community. The latest opening provides guests with a high-octane, adrenaline-filled experience and an unforgettable memory with friends and family.

When guests book a flight, they can try it solo, with a friend, or with a group and book up to 10 flights. Each flight includes one-on-one instruction and free equipment rental. To book a flight or learn more about iFly, visit their website.