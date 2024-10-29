Hunters Point Parks Conservancy to host first annual Waterfront Gala next week

Oct. 29, 2024 By Shane O’Brien

Hunters Point Parks Conservancy (HPPC) will host its first annual Waterfront Gala on Nov. 7, raising money for the hundreds of free programs that the conservancy hosts throughout the year in Hunters Point South Park and Gantry Plaza State Park.

The gala will take place from 6 to 9 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 7, at Terrone, 52-03 Center Blvd., and will feature music, food, drinks, dancing, and live auctions.

The event will also honor TF Cornerstone for their ongoing support of the two waterfront parks and Millbank LLC for their pro-bono legal assistance in opening the Queens Landing Boathouse and Environmental Center, which opened at 57-28 2nd St. in October last year.

HPPC President Rob Basch said the upcoming gala was an opportunity to celebrate everything that the conservancy has accomplished on the Long Island City waterfront.

“It (the gala) is a lot to put together, but we felt a reason to celebrate everything we accomplished,” Basch said. “We’ve done well over two hundred free events this year. We’ve got thousands of people that show up to our movies, and we need to raise funds.”

“I don’t think there’s any parks group out there that comes close to matching the amount of programming and the amount of assistance that we do,” Basch continued, “We pulled over 2,100 bags of leaves this year. I may be biased, but I think what we do is unprecedented.”

Basch said the gala will help ensure that the conservancy can continue providing free events in the two waterfront parks next year, but the event will also celebrate the LIC community.

He added that the conservancy’s free programming can serve a vital function in the local community by providing an inexpensive outlet in the neighborhood.

“We really want to get people outdoors,” Basch said. “We realize growing up in Long Island City can be expensive, and to provide free programming for kids and for adults is something we really value.”

“We don’t want people to get priced out of Long Island City. Providing lots of free programs, we think, gives people another reason to stay and live here.”

Basch said the gala will be a fun night for the local community and encouraged people to buy tickets for the upcoming event. He said the live auction will feature JetBlue tickets and items from local restaurants.