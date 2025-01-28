Housing lottery launches for 244 units at Malt Drive North development in LIC, rent starts at $2,490

Jan. 28, 2025 By Ethan Marshall

New York City has launched a housing lottery for 244 units in the 38-story tower at 2-21 Malt Dr. in the Hunters Point South section of Long Island City

This building is one of the two new towers comprising the Malt Drive development, at 2-20 and 2-21 Malt Dr. Leasing for the first tower launched in September 2024.

The taller of the two, known as the North building, has 811 residences, 567 of which are market rate. The other 244 units have been set aside for those earning 130% of the area median income, and the asset cap is $201,890.

One month of early occupancy and a reduced security deposit of $1,000 will be available for those who receive a unit through the housing lottery.

Studios account for 75 of the units set aside. These units are meant to house no more than two people, and they have a monthly rent of $2,490. Each household must bring in $85,372-$161,590 annually.

103 one-bedroom units have been set aside for the lottery, with a monthly rent of $2,890. Up to three people can live in each unit as long as they combine for an annual income ranging from $99,086 to $181,740.

The remaining 66 units are two-bedroom, costing $3,590 a month in rent. Each unit can fit up to five people. The households must have a combined annual income adding up to $123,086-$218,010.

Amenities available to residents at 2-21 Malt Dr. include washers and dryers in each unit, package lockers, bike storage lockers, garages, a shared laundry room, a recreation room, a business center, a children’s playroom, a media room, a gymnasium, a pool and an outdoor terrace at the rooftop.

A concierge and an on-site resident manager will also be available. While tenants will be responsible for the electricity, rent will include gas for cooking, heat and hot water.

The building is pet-friendly, with each household allowed to have up to two pets. The pets cannot weigh more than 75 pounds each. Restrictions will apply to certain breeds.

SLCE Architects designed 2-21 Malt Dr. TF Cornerstone developed this property.

Those who intend to apply for housing at 2-21 Malt Dr. must meet the housing and income size requirements. New York City residents who apply will receive a general preference for the units. Applications must be postmarked or submitted online by March 24. Qualified applicants must meet additional selection criteria.

Those interested in applying for this housing lottery can do so online by clicking here. Applications can also be requested via mail by sending a self-addressed envelope to 2-21 Malt Drive Apartments, PO Box 1543, New York, NY 10159.

Duplicate applications are not allowed. Only one can be sent per lottery, either online or by mailing a paper application. Those who submit more than one application could be disqualified.