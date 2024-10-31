You are reading

Housing lottery launches for 173 affordable units at Hunters Point’s newest high-rise, rent starts at $2,490

2-20 Malt Dr. in Hunters Point. Rendering courtesy of New York City Housing Connect.

Oct. 31, 2024 By Ethan Marshall

New York City has launched a housing lottery for 173 units at the two-tower complex at 2-20 Malt Dr. in Hunters Point.

This 34-story high-rise yields 575 residences, 402 of which are market-rate. The other 173 units have been set aside for those earning 130% of the area median income.

Rendering courtesy of New York City Housing Connect.

Studios account for 61 of these units, with a monthly rent of $2,490. As many as two people can reside in each of these units as long as they combine to earn $85,372-$161,590 annually.

Typical studio unit at 2-20 Malt Dr. Rendering courtesy of New York City Housing Connect.

Another 64 units are one-bedroom, with a monthly rent of $2,890. These units can accommodate households of up to three people. The required combined annual income for residents of these units is $99,086-$181,740.

Typical one-bedroom unit at 2-20 Malt Dr. Rendering courtesy of New York City Housing Connect.

Rendering courtesy of New York City Housing Connect.

The last 48 units are two-bedroom, costing $3,590 a month in rent. Up to five people can reside there. They must combine for an annual income ranging from $123,086-$218,010.

Typical two-bedroom layout at 2-20 Malt Dr. Rendering courtesy of New York City Housing Connect.

Rendering courtesy of New York City Housing Connect.

Amenities for residents of this complex include washers, dryers and dishwashers in the units, a gymnasium, an outdoor pool, a children’s playroom, a recreation room, a landscaped roof deck with barbeque grills, a shared laundry room, an on-site resident manager, a 24-hour attended lobby, a package room, a clubroom, a lounge, a co-working room, conference rooms, a landscaped courtyard, an elevator, bike storage lockers and a parking garage.

Typical washer and dryer in units at 2-20 Malt Dr. Rendering courtesy of New York City Housing Connect.

The fitness center at 2-20 Malt Dr. Rendering courtesy of New York City Housing Connect.

Rendering courtesy of New York City Housing Connect.

The outdoor swimming pool at 2-20 Malt Dr. Rendering courtesy of New York City Housing Connect.

The complex is smoke-free and pet-friendly. Dog grooming services are also available for residents’ furry little friends. Additionally, residents will have online options for leasing, paying rent and making maintenance requests. Tenants will be responsible for electricity, including the electric stove.

The structure was designed by SLCE Architects. TF Cornerstone developed 2-20 Malt Dr.

Rendering courtesy of New York City Housing Connect.

Co-working amenity with conference rooms at 2-20 Malt Dr. Rendering courtesy of New York City Housing Connect.

The children’s playroom. Rendering courtesy of New York City Housing Connect.

Those who intend to apply for housing at 2-20 Malt Dr. must meet the housing and income size requirements. New York City residents who apply will receive a general preference for the units. Applications must be postmarked or submitted online by Dec. 30. Qualified applicants will also be required to meet additional selection criteria.

The lounge and clubroom. Rendering courtesy of New York City Housing Connect.

The landscaped roof deck with barbeque grills. Rendering courtesy of New York City Housing Connect.

Those interested in applying for this housing lottery can do so online by clicking here. Applications can also be requested via mail by sending a self-addressed envelope to 2-20 Malt Drive Apartments, c/o TF Cornerstone, P.O. Box 1543, New York, NY 10159.

The shared laundry room. Rendering courtesy of New York City Housing Connect.

Rendering courtesy of New York City Housing Connect.

Duplicate applications are not allowed. Only one can be sent per lottery, either online or by mailing a paper application. Those who submit more than one application could be disqualified.

email the author: news@queenspost.com

Featured Events

Post an Event

View All Events…

No comments yet

Leave a Comment
Reply to this Comment

All comments are subject to moderation before being posted.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Recent News
Queens election heats up as challengers push incumbents on crime, migrant crisis and economic policy

Oct. 30, 2024 By Czarinna Andres

As Election Day approaches, several key state and congressional races in Queens are drawing heightened interest, with incumbents facing challenges amid contentious debates over public safety, immigration, education and economic development. In a borough where most districts lean Democratic, Republican candidates are mounting campaigns that highlight divergent policy priorities and aim to sway voters concerned with rising crime and affordability.

Read More
0
Crunching the Queens crime stats: Grand larcenies down across borough, but car thefts rise sharply in southern neighborhoods

Oct. 30, 2024 By Ethan Marshall

The amount of reported grand larcenies across Queens dropped a significant amount across both northern and southern Queens during the 28-day period from Sept. 30 to Oct. 27, compared to the same period of time last year, according to the NYPD’s latest crime stats. Another notable trend over this period of time was vehicle thefts dropping sharply in northern Queens but increasing a large amount in southern Queens.

Read More
0
Load More Articles