Housing lottery launches for studios and one-bedrooms near Queens Plaza in LIC, rent starts at $2,750

April 21, 2025 By Ethan Marshall

New York City has launched a housing lottery for 91 units at Eagle Loft Collection Phase 2, located at 43-14 Queens St., off Jackson Avenue in Long Island City.

The development features 301 residences, 210 of which are market rate. The 91 units set aside are meant for those earning 130% of the area median income and with an asset limit of $201,890.

75 of the units set aside are studios with a monthly rent of $2,750. Up to two people can reside in each unit. The required annual income for each household is $94,286-$161,590.

The other 16 units are one-bedroom units. As many as three people can live in each unit, which costs $3,475 a month in rent. Each household must earn $119,143-$181,740 annually.

Amenities within each unit include washers, dryers, dishwashers and hardwood floors. Gas for heat, hot water and cooking are included in the rent. Tenants will be responsible for electricity.

Other notable features at Eagle Loft Collection Phase 2 include a fitness center, a library, a rooftop terrace with barbeque grills and cabanas, a children’s playroom, a party room with arcade games and air hockey, a game room with billiards, a rooftop pool, a spa, a co-working lounge with an outside garden, a whiskey den, a bowling alley, a golf and multi-sport simulator, a shared laundry room and bike storage lockers. Additional fees apply for the fitness center, library, rooftop terrace, game room, rooftop pool, spa, co-working lounge, whiskey den, party room, bowling alley and golf and multi-sport simulator.

The property is pet-friendly, with each household allowed to have one dog or two cats. There is a 50-pound weight limit per pet. Certain breed restrictions will apply.

There is easy and convenient access to multiple forms of mass transportation nearby. This includes the Queens Plaza subway station, which services the E, M and R trains, and bus stops for the Q32, Q39, Q60, Q67, Q69, Q100 and B62 lines.

Among the concessions being offered to applicants are one month free for those who sign a 24-month lease, a 50% discount on the security deposit and a $1,000 moving bonus as a credit on the rent for initial leases.

SLCE Architects designed Eagle Loft Collection Phase 2. The building was developed by Rockrose Development.

Those who intend to apply for housing at Eagle Loft Collection Phase 2 are required to meet the housing and income size requirements. Applications must be postmarked or submitted online by June 13. Qualified applicants must meet additional selection criteria.

Those interested in applying for this housing lottery can do so online by clicking here. Applications can also be requested via mail by sending a self-addressed envelope to Eagle Lofts Collection, Phase 2, c/o Housing Partnership, 253 W. 35th St., 3rd Floor, New York, NY 10001.