Housing lottery launches for 23 units at residential building in LIC, studios starting at $3,423

Dec. 26, 2024 By Ethan Marshall

New York City has launched a housing lottery for 23 units in a 14-story residential building at 27-51 Jackson Ave. in Long Island City.

The building features 34 total residences, with 11 being offered at market rate. The other 23 have been set aside for those earning 130% of the area median income, with an asset cap of $201,890.

Three of these units are studios, which have a monthly rent of $3,423. Up to two people can live in each of these units, as long as they have a combined annual income ranging from $117,360-$161,590.

Another 13 units are one-bedroom, with a monthly rent of $3,661. As many as three people are able to reside in these units. Residents must combine to earn $125,520-$181,740 annually.

The last seven units are two-bedroom and cost $4,376 a month in rent. Households of up to five people can live in the two-bedroom units, but they must collectively earn $150,035-$218,010 in annual income.

Amenities found within each unit include washers and dryers, dishwashers, high-end kitchen appliances, countertops and finishes, hardwood floors, energy-efficient appliances, high-speed internet and online options for leasing, paying rent and making maintenance requests.

Other amenities found throughout the development include bike storage lockers, common area WiFi, a gymnasium, a recreation room, an outdoor rooftop terrace, security cameras and an accessible entrance. Additionally, the building is smoke-free and pet-friendly.

There is an amenity package available for residents of this building for $50 a month. This package can be waived for the first year of the initial lease. Fees may apply to amenities and can be subject to change. Residents are allowed to have one pet that is no more than 15 pounds. Tenants will be responsible for electricity, including the stove and heat. However, hot water is included with the rent.

Raymond Chan Architect designed this residential building.

Those who intend to apply for housing at 27-51 Jackson Ave. must meet the housing and income size requirements. New York City residents who apply will receive a general preference for the units. Applications must be postmarked or submitted online by Feb. 21. Qualified applicants must meet additional selection criteria.

Those interested in applying for this housing lottery can do so online by clicking here. Applications can also be requested via mail by sending a self-addressed envelope to 27-51 Jackson Avenue Apartments, c/o Reside New York, 349 Keap St. Brooklyn, NY 11211.

Duplicate applications are not allowed. Only one can be sent per lottery, either online or by mailing a paper application. Those who submit more than one application could be disqualified.