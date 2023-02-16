Homeless man cuffed in attempted rape of woman in Long Island City

Feb. 16, 2023 By Michael Dorgan

A turnstile-jumping homeless who had been wanted by police for allegedly attempting to rape a woman in Long Island City has been arrested, according to authorities.

Damel Dennis, 43, was cuffed and charged with attempted sex abuse, public lewdness and burglary after he allegedly tried to sexually assault the 34-year-old victim inside a building in the Dutch Kills section of Long Island City on Feb. 8.

The woman was exiting a bathroom from inside the lobby of the building, located in the vicinity of Crescent Street and 41st Avenue, when she came across Dennis who was outside the bathroom door exposing his privates, according to police.

The victim attempted to shut the door on Dennis, but he allegedly pushed his way into the bathroom and grabbed the woman by the face. He then attempted to pull her pants down, police said.

The woman screamed for help and a good Samaritan heard her calls and then intervened, cops said.

Dennis, who is undomiciled, then fled the scene on foot southbound on Crescent Street toward the Queensboro Plaza subway station, police said.

Police on Feb. 10 released a video of Dennis — wearing a red durag and a gray long-sleeved shirt under a black T-shirt — jumping a turnstile at the subway station.

He was arrested within the confines of the 112th Precinct on Wednesday, Feb. 15.

The woman was not injured during the incident, the NYPD said.