Spring into sports: Helping young athletes thrive this season

March 26, 2025 By Jay Devashetty

With spring officially underway and warmer days arriving, young athletes across Queens are heading back outdoors to play the sports they love. Local parks and fields are already buzzing with energy as kids take to the courts, diamonds, and pitches for soccer, baseball, tennis, and more.

At New York Junior Tennis & Learning, we’re thrilled to welcome young players back to the outdoor courts—not only at our Cary Leeds Center in the Bronx, but also at our 16 free Community Tennis Program sites across Queens. It’s a season full of potential, where children can enjoy the physical, mental, and social benefits that come from being active and engaged in sports.

Now that the season is in full swing, it’s an ideal time for coaches, parents, and guardians to help create a positive and enriching environment for young athletes. Here are a few ways to support kids as they sharpen their skills, build confidence, and develop values that will serve them long after the final whistle blows.

Make It Fun

A positive sports experience for young athletes starts with making it enjoyable. According to studies, having fun is the primary reason kids play and stick with sports. That might seem obvious, but surveys show that parents incorrectly perceive “winning” as the main reason kids like playing sports.

While winning can be exciting, an intense focus on scores or trophies can overshadow the joy that keeps kids interested. It’s a big reason why 70% of kids drop out of youth sports by age 13. Kids who love what they’re doing will want to keep playing and improving.

Cultivate a Growth Mindset

Keeping a positive focus on effort rather than talent or results can make a world of difference. Let kids know it’s okay to make mistakes as long as they’re trying their best. Young athletes are more likely to stay committed to a sport when coaches and parents celebrate hustle, focus, and improvement just as much as performance. Furthermore, it fosters the belief that abilities can be developed through hard work, known as “growth mindset,” which is linked to higher test scores and student well-being.

Set Improvement Goals

Setting personal goals for each child—like improving a specific skill—can build resilience and instill the value of patience and hard work. In tennis, for example, a child improving their backhand may gain more long-term benefits than winning the match. Focusing on specific skills within a game helps to build a lasting love for improvement, especially as they begin to see their progress.

Sports also gives kids an opportunity to reflect on their progress, which is a critical skill for growth on and off the court. After each game or practice, encourage them to think about what they did well and identify areas for improvement. Letting them take ownership of their growth by setting and achieving personal goals helps them value self-improvement over comparison with others.

Build Team Players

Being a good team member helps kids to learn empathy, collaboration, and respect for diverse perspectives. Even in individual sports like tennis, teamwork is crucial. Team tournaments and practices allow young athletes to support each other and share in both successes and setbacks. Coaches can help by highlighting individual strengths and showing how each player contributes to the team’s success.

Parents can support a team mentality by encouraging friendships and open communication. Ask about your child’s experiences with teammates, and if conflicts arise, guide them in resolving issues constructively. By emphasizing kindness, respect, and collaboration, parents help children develop the skills to be supportive, reliable teammates which will benefit them in school and later in their careers.

Model Good Sportsmanship

Young athletes look to adults for cues on handling challenging situations. Reacting calmly to a tough loss, a referee’s call, or a mistake sends powerful messages about resilience and grace under pressure. Coaches can emphasize the value of respecting opponents, officials, and teammates, while parents reinforce these lessons by cheering respectfully. Teaching kids that true sportsmanship means appreciating the game—not just the win—prepares them to handle life’s challenges with maturity and self-control.

Maintain a Balance

As kids get more involved in sports, finding a healthy balance is essential. Wall-to-wall practices and competitions can lead to burnout or injury, especially for young athletes. Making time for other activities, including rest, helps kids learn that sports aren’t everything. Moderation and self-care are important for their long-term mental and physical health.

By fostering a growth mindset and a positive environment, we help young athletes learn not just how to play but how to persist and thrive in all areas of life. This season, let’s make youth sports, first and foremost, a space where kids have fun and grow.

Jay Devashetty is Vice President of Tennis Pathways at New York Junior Tennis & Learning (NYJTL), the largest nonprofit youth and tennis organization in the nation. NYJTL provides programming throughout all five boroughs, and its headquarters are located at 36-36 33rd St., Suite 504 in Long Island City.