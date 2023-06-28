You are reading

Happening today: Community forum on future of Ravenswood Generating Station in LIC

The future of the Ravenswood Generating Station will be discussed at a community forum across Vernon Boulevard at the Queensbridge Houses on Wednesday afternoon. (Photo by Michael Dorgan)

June 28, 2023 By Bill Parry

Western Queens residents can have their say on the future of “Big Allis” during a community forum at the Queensbridge Houses Wednesday afternoon.

Rise Light & Power and Attentive Energy One are hosting the June 28 town hall to discuss what lies ahead for the massive Ravenswood Generating Station, which provides electricity for 1 in 5 homes in New York City.

As Ravenswood plans to complete a transition to using fully renewable energy while creating and maintaining jobs, community leaders and local NYCHA residents — who have long lived in the shadows of the largest fossil fuel plant in the city — can share their thoughts and opinions on the future of Ravenswood and their community, while learning about near-term steps in the transition with the Attentive Energy One offshore wind proposed project.

“The vision for Renewable Ravenswood was born out of community input and this forum will allow us to continue to engage the community as we refine our plans and move forward,” Rise Light & Power CEO Clint Plummer said. “Transforming Ravenswood is a partnership with the community and we are very excited about the progress we are making together.”

The community forum will be held at the Jacob A. Riis Neighborhood Settlement in Queensbridge, located at 10-25 41st St. in Long Island City. The town hall begins at 5 p.m.

email the author: [email protected]

Featured Events

Post an Event

View All Events…

No comments yet

Leave a Comment
Reply to this Comment

All comments are subject to moderation before being posted.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Recent News
LaGuardia Community College celebrates Class of 2023 during commencement ceremony

Perseverance was celebrated Wednesday as more than 2,000 members of LaGuardia Community College’s Class of 2023 received their degrees during the Long Island City school’s 51st graduating ceremony.

The event was held on the lawn of Queens College where the graduates were honored by more than 10,000 guests, which included graduates’ families and friends, CUNY leadership, elected officials, community members, and LaGuardia’s administration, faculty, staff and alumni.

Read More
0
Load More Articles